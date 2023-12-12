Corbin Police Department asks community's help in locating missing service dog

Dec. 12—CORBIN — Corbin Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in solving the reported theft of a service dog.

As part of their announcement Friday, Corbin Police Department is also asking for information regarding the whereabouts of Justin Smith, whom they want to question about the incident.

Smith is a caucasian man in his late 20s to early 30s. He has distinctive facial tattoos: what appears to be heart under one eye and a diamond under the other; he also has a tattoo of a rose on one side of his face. Smith also has reddish hair.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Corbin Police Department at 606-528-1122 or use their "text tip line" at 606-215-6239. All information can be kept anonymous.