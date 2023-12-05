Corbin Rotary Club hosts makeup sign-ups for Empty Stocking Fund

Dec. 5—CORBIN — The Corbin Rotary Club hosted sign-ups for their annual Empty Stocking Fund last Wednesday.

The Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund is an annual program managed by the Corbin Rotary Club that helps to provide Christmas Presents to children in need throughout the Tri-County area.

Due to the pandemic, the number of participants in the program declined somewhat in the previous three years. However, this year the number has risen to its pre-pandemic level. Former Rotary Club President Joe Caldwell, who now oversees the Empty Stocking Fund, was proud to share that approximately 600 families had been registered to the program this year.

In an interview, Caldwell spoke about how the Empty Stocking Fund can play a pivotal role on Christmas Day for many families.

He stated, "We have a lot of people sign up who have just recently lost their jobs and some others who simply cannot afford to give their kids a good Christmas... We try our best to help them."

Caldwell also noted that the fund could not be successful without the plethora of generous donations made by both private citizens and local businesses. Below is an updated list of donors — bringing the total raised so far to just over $10,850:

—$1,000 and Above: Patil Foundation Inc., Walmart Store #1259 and Rotary International District 6740.

—$500 to $999: Rotary Club of Corbin, Two Great Friends of SEKESF, Davis Salvage, and Joan Black.

—$100 to $499: Sudhir and Shobhana Patel, Pam Razmus, Paul Jones, Joe and Lola Caldwell, Jerry and Helen Rickett, Mildred Burkhart, Marr & Miller Accounting, Linda Norwell, Mitchell Tax & Accounting, Steve Surmont, Pennington Wellness, Forcht Bank, Hampton Inn Corbin, Wallen's Towing, Daylen Wallen, Marion Ed McNeel, Joan Barton and Brenda Carpenter Jones.

—$0 to $99: Tim Bryant.

Donations can be mailed to Southeast Kentucky Empty Stocking Fund, P.O. Box 511 Corbin, KY 40702.

For more information, call 606-524-6475.