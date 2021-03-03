Corbin wants accountability

Mar. 3—NORWALK — At Huron County Sheriff's Office integrity is of the utmost importance to Sheriff Todd Corbin and he wants residents to be comfortable with contacting the office.

"We're a reflection of our community in which we serve and if we're not adhering to the highest standards and moral ethics of our society, we're not doing our job," he said. "I want people to trust what we do."

Corbin said he encourages anyone with a formal complaint against a deputy to come forward and contact the office.

He said those with a formal complaint can contact a shift supervisor or lieutenant and the complaint must be in writing. Once a complaint is filed, the department will conduct an investigation into the allegation of misconduct. Depending on the severity of the allegations, Corbin said the office will get help to investigate.

"We'll reach out to an outside agency to come in and investigate to make sure there's no impropriety on our part. That way we can maintain our transparency to show that we are doing our job," Corbin said. "The last thing I want is for the public to lose faith in us and how we do things."

He said there are three classes of complaints, ranging from criminal misconduct, improper procedure to deadly force.

Corbin said if a violation of policy is founded, disciplinary action would be taken against the deputy. Deputies have the right to the union attorney if there is an internal investigation. If there is a violation of the law, criminal charades would be filed, Corbin said.

"There have been instances where people have violated the people's trust and subsequently have been arrested and charged from the sheriff's office. I've seen that in my career and I'm not proud of it," he said. "I have zero tolerance. I swore an oath, I hold people accountable to that oath."

Corbin said those unable to be professional and imperial have no business with a badge. He said he's seen people unable to last in the position.

One important aspect in holding people accountable is the use of body cameras. If a deputy is engaged in anything law enforcement related, the body camera must be running, Corbin said.

"It raises the level of professionalism on the part of the office and holds accountability to the public," he said. "The sergeants review those cameras, several times throughout the week at random."

When any problems are identified, whether that's an employee's tactics or their manner of speaking, the issues are addressed with the deputy.