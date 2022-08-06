Corbin woman accused of Walmart theft

Aug. 6—SOUTH LAUREL — A Corbin woman was arrested for shoplifting at Walmart in southern Laurel County on Monday night by Deputy Drew Wilson, Deputy Marcus Stigall and shift Sergeant John Inman of the Laurel County Sheriff's Office, according to a press release from the department.

Tabitha Marie Thompson, 41, of Corbin, was arrested around 11:30 p.m. Monday after the store's Loss and Prevention Team detained her. Dep. Wilson learned through an investigation that Thompson and a juvenile female had been observed removing and switching price tags on clothing. Thompson then went through checkout and paid incorrect prices for the items. The total amount of the merchandise was $82.58, according to LCSO.

Thompson was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking—Shoplifting as well as third-degree Unlawful Transaction with a Minor.

Thompson was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center on Monday but released on the following day on her own recognizance.

The juvenile reportedly involved in the incident was released to her mother.