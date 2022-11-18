Corbin woman indicted in 2021 fatality

Nov. 18—The driver involved in a 2021 fatal crash was indicted by a Laurel grand jury on Friday.

Danielle M. Kelly, 39, also known as Danielle M. Gibbons, of Felts School Road in Corbin, is charged with the murder of London resident, 44-year-old Tiffany Smith, on Sept. 14, 2021. Due to serious injuries of other persons involved, she is additionally charged with three counts of first-degree assault.

The indictment states that Kelly was "operating a motor vehicle under circumstances manifesting extreme indifference to human life" and "wantonly engaged in conduct which created a grave risk of death to another person" on all three counts as well as the death of Smith.

Kelly was driving a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer southbound on U.S. 25 in southern Laurel County when the vehicle crossed into the northbound lane approximately six miles south of London. The Trailblazer then swiped a red Ford van traveling north.

It then struck a second northbound vehicle, a white Chevrolet Tahoe, head-on.

The Tahoe was driven by Shawn Pridemore of Corbin, and had three passengers — Smith, Jacolby Lawrence and a child just two weeks shy of its 2nd birthday. Pridemore, the child, Lawrence and Kelly were all airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center for serious injuries. Smith was transported to Saint Joseph London and was pronounced dead a brief time later.

The driver of the Ford van was not injured.

The impact of the crash had the Tahoe and Trailblazer stopped in the northbound lane, resulting in both lanes of the highway being closed for several hours while the Laurel Sheriff's Office conducted their investigation.

Kelly has not previously been charged and Friday's indictment was a "direct indictment." Her bond is set at $200,000 cash and she is scheduled for a hearing in Laurel Circuit Court on Dec. 14.

An indictment is an accusation only and does not imply guilt or innocence.