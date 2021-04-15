Corbin woman sentenced to serve two years after gun found in children's toy box

Apr. 15—KNOX COUNTY — A Corbin woman, who pleaded guilty to wanton endangerment charges after police found a loaded handgun in her children's toy box, was formally sentenced in Knox County Circuit Court Monday.

Nina M. Vaughn, 33, was sentenced to serve a total of two years after having previously accepted a plea deal from the Commonwealth.

For her plea, Vaughn agreed to plead guilty to four counts of wanton endangerment in the first degree and one count of terroristic threatening in third degree. All of her remaining charges were dropped.

The Commonwealth recommended a sentence of two years for each count of wanton endangerment and 12 months for the count of terroristic threatening, all to be served concurrently.

Vaughn was originally indicted on four counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor, two counts of fourth-degree assault, and five counts of third-degree terroristic threatening.

Vaughn was arrested in January after a police performed a welfare check and police learned of the handgun, a 9mm pistol, and multiple threats made by Vaughn saying she would kill her five children.

The indictment against Vaughn states that the handgun was accessible to all five of Vaughn's children.

According to police reports, one of Vaughn's children ran away from home and had traveled approximately half a mile from the family's home before being found by another family member. Police say Vaughn never made an attempt to locate the missing child.

Police report that while conducting their investigation, they found signs of abuse on the child who ran away and their siblings. The police report states that all five of Vaughn's children had stated Vaughn had been abusive and that she had assaulted them in the past.

Vaughn later gave birth to a sixth child while in jail. She is currently being housed in the Knox County Detention Center.