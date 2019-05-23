Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals a Buy Now?

It's been a little over a decade since Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CRBP) picked up rights to a synthetic cannabinoid analog called lenabasum. Corbus scooped up those rights on the cheap thanks to the experimental drug's previous failure to work as a pain reliever in a mid-stage study.

Corbus has lenabasum in a late-stage pivotal trial as an anti-inflammation drug for patients with severe autoimmune conditions. Success could lead to billions in annual sales, but Corbus Pharmaceuticals has been trading at a market cap of just $477 million.

Is this little biotech a bargain opportunity at recent prices, or a value trap to be avoided? Here's what you need to know about both sides of the argument.

Reasons to buy

The ongoing Resolve-1 trial will enroll around 354 patients with systemic sclerosis, a severe and thankfully rare autoimmune disease. Around 200,000 people in the U.S., EU, and Japan are affected by systemic sclerosis, and positive mid-stage data suggests lenabasum resolves inflammation and reduces the formation of scar tissue or fibrosis.

In 2016, Corbus reported data from a phase 2 study of 27 patients, spread evenly across three dosage arms, and a 15-member placebo group. After 16 weeks of treatment, all three dosage groups combined achieved an average score of 33% on the American College of Rheumatology's combined response index for systemic sclerosis (CRISS), compared to just 1% among the placebo group.

Systemic sclerosis is the most advanced among four indications in which the drug is being evaluated, and the rest aren't far behind. Corbus is running a 150-patient phase 3 dermatomyositis trial to see if it can repeat results seen in a 22-patient phase 2 trial.

Dermatomyositis leads to a severe rash and a lot of painful muscle inflammation. Lenabasum reduced disease activity by 9.3 points on the CDASI scale, which indicates disease severity, compared to a 3.7-point reduction for the placebo group.

Last December, Corbus began a 415-patient phase 2 study with cystic fibrosis (CF) patients. Lenabasum doesn't get at the root of the problem, but it appears to reduce symptoms of inflammation and fibrosis that accelerate CF patients' loss of lung function.

Finally, there's a chance that lenabasum can become a new treatment option for people with systemic lupus erythematosus, another severe autoimmune disorder that affects an estimated 550,000 people in the U.S., EU, and Japan.

