Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (CRBP): Are Hedge Funds Right About This Stock?

Is Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP) the right pick for your portfolio? The best stock pickers were taking a bullish view. The number of bullish hedge fund bets increased by 2 recently. Our calculations also showed that CRBP isn't among the 30 most popular stocks among hedge funds (click for Q1 rankings and see the video for a quick look at the top 5 stocks). CRBP was in 10 hedge funds' portfolios at the end of March. There were 8 hedge funds in our database with CRBP holdings at the end of the previous quarter. Video: Watch our video about the top 5 most popular hedge fund stocks.

Hedge fund activity in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP)

At the end of the first quarter, a total of 10 of the hedge funds tracked by Insider Monkey were bullish on this stock, a change of 25% from one quarter earlier. On the other hand, there were a total of 9 hedge funds with a bullish position in CRBP a year ago. So, let's check out which hedge funds were among the top holders of the stock and which hedge funds were making big moves.

Among these funds, Knoll Capital Management held the most valuable stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP), which was worth $26.4 million at the end of the third quarter. On the second spot was Citadel Investment Group which amassed $7.2 million worth of shares. D E Shaw, DAFNA Capital Management, and Marshall Wace LLP were also very fond of the stock, becoming one of the largest hedge fund holders of the company. In terms of the portfolio weights assigned to each position Knoll Capital Management allocated the biggest weight to Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:CRBP), around 24.84% of its 13F portfolio. DAFNA Capital Management is also relatively very bullish on the stock, earmarking 1.63 percent of its 13F equity portfolio to CRBP.