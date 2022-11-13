Corby Spirit and Wine (TSE:CSW.A) Is Paying Out Less In Dividends Than Last Year

The board of Corby Spirit and Wine Limited (TSE:CSW.A) has announced it will be reducing its dividend by 8.3% from last year's payment of CA$0.24 on the 9th of December, with shareholders receiving CA$0.22. This means the annual payment is 5.7% of the current stock price, which is above the average for the industry.

Corby Spirit and Wine Is Paying Out More Than It Is Earning

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Based on the last payment, the dividend made up 78% of cash flows, but a higher proportion of net income. This indicates that the company could be more focused on returning cash to shareholders than reinvesting to grow the business.

EPS is set to fall by 0.7% over the next 12 months if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we believe the payout ratio could reach 114%, which could put the dividend under pressure if earnings don't start to improve.

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the dividend has gone from CA$0.60 total annually to CA$0.96. This means that it has been growing its distributions at 4.8% per annum over that time. We're glad to see the dividend has risen, but with a limited rate of growth and fluctuations in the payments the total shareholder return may be limited.

The Dividend's Growth Prospects Are Limited

With a relatively unstable dividend, it's even more important to see if earnings per share is growing. However, Corby Spirit and Wine's EPS was effectively flat over the past five years, which could stop the company from paying more every year.

Corby Spirit and Wine's Dividend Doesn't Look Sustainable

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. The track record isn't great, and the payments are a bit high to be considered sustainable. Overall, we don't think this company has the makings of a good income stock.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. For instance, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Corby Spirit and Wine that investors should take into consideration. Is Corby Spirit and Wine not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

