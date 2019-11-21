Corbyn Manifesto Targets Britain’s Wealthy: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, follow us @Brexit and subscribe to our podcast.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn will be seeking to challenge the rich and powerful when he unveils his manifesto in Birmingham. With policies targeting polluters, tax dodgers and bad bosses, Corbyn wants to show he is on the side of ordinary voters.

Both main parties will unveil plans to fix the country’s housing crisis. Labour will promise to spend around 75 billion pounds ($97 billion) over five years building social housing, while Prime Minister Boris Johnson will visit the east of England to promote the Conservatives’ plans for long-term fixed rate mortgages.

Must Read: Corbyn Unveils Manifesto to Rile U.K.’s Bankers and Billionaires

For more on the election visit ELEC.

Coming up:

11 a.m. Corbyn launches the Labour Party manifesto in Birmingham, followed by a Q&A and a visit later in the day10 a.m. Home Secretary Priti Patel will address the Police Federation in LondonEarly afternoon: Boris Johnson will visit a residential development in the east of England to highlight new policies on housing

The Polls:

Tories had an 11 point lead over Labour in a poll by Telegraph/Savanta ComRes conducted before the debate between the two party leaders on TuesdayAlmost one in five Labour voters would consider voting for Johnson, according to the same poll cited by the Daily Telegraph. Of those voting for Corbyn in 2017, 17% would now think about supporting the Tories, it reportedHere’s a summary of recent polls

Catching Up:

Boris Johnson blurted out plans for a major tax cut that’s due to be announced in the Tory manifesto SundayPrince Andrew stepped down from public duties four days after a disastrous interview in which he tried to defend his friendship with financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died in jail facing charges of sex traffickingThe Liberal Democrats unveiled their manifesto. Seeking to appeal to younger pro-European Union voters, it promised a “remain bonus” of 50 billion poundsThe Conservatives set out to confront opponents with their digital strategy, the Financial Times reportsLabour is set to unveil a windfall tax on oil companies, according to the BBC

The Markets:

The pound was trading little changed at $1.2930 at 6:30 a.m. in London and close to a six-month high against the Euro.The likelihood of a Tory majority dropped marginally on Wednesday, but remains the most likely result, according to betting markets. Betfair exchange gives the Tories a 64% chance of a majority, down from 65% immediately after Tuesday’s debate. There is a 2% chance of a Labour majority.

