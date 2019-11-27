Corbyn Struggles With Anti-Semitism Claims: U.K. Campaign Trail

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up to our Next Africa newsletter and follow Bloomberg Africa on Twitter

Jeremy Corbyn spent Tuesday fighting claims that his Labour Party hasn’t dealt properly with anti-Semitism in its ranks. The launch of Labour’s faith and race election platform did nothing to help, and in the evening the leader spent the first third of a 30 minute BBC interview struggling to explain his response. The rest of the interview had Corbyn wrestling with questions about his tax policy and his approach to international terrorism.

ELEC for more on the U.K. election

Coming up:

YouGov releases its MPR poll at 10 p.m. In 2017, this correctly predicted the Conservatives losing their majority.Corbyn to make a “major statement” on the National Health Service, 10 a.m.Liberal Democrats propose that “gig economy” workers on zero-hours contracts should get a 20% higher minimum wage.Labour announces plans to deal with gang violence.Conservatives pledge to make mobile phone operators pool their masts, to improve coverage in weak areas.Corbyn addresses a “climate emergency” rally in Cornwall, 6.30 p.m.

The Polls:

YouGov: Conservative: 43%, Labour: 32%, Liberal Democrat: 13%, Brexit Party: 4%Here’s a summary of recent polls.

Catching Up:

Watch the BBC’s Andrew Neil interview Jeremy Corbyn

The Markets:

The pound slipped 0.2% early on Wednesday to trade at $1.2846.The Conservatives have about a 69% chance of an overall majority, according to Paddy Power.

