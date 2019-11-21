Corbyn Targets Wealthy to Reshape ‘Rigged’ Economy: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Jeremy Corbyn will publish his Labour Party’s radical manifesto for government on Thursday. It’s a key moment in the U.K. election campaign as the opposition leader tries to make up ground in the opinion polls, where he’s lagging more than 13 points behind Boris Johnson’s Conservatives.

Corbyn’s agenda includes higher taxes for the top 5% of earners, 75 billion pounds ($97 billion) of spending on social housing and a pledge to tackle bankers and billionaires who “profit from a rigged system.” The party has also drawn up a plan for a windfall tax on oil companies, a person familiar with the matter said. While this was included in a manifesto draft, there has been internal disagreement and it’s not certain to be in the final document.

Key Developments:

Corbyn launches Labour manifesto in Birmingham from 11 a.m.Labour’s U.K. Manifesto Launch: What We Know and What We ExpectLabour’s education spokeswoman Angela Rayner says Corbyn is a problem among some votersJohnson visits east of England to promote Conservative plan for long-term, fixed-rate mortgages to help first-time home buyersChancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid says Tory manifesto will be published next weekJavid defends Johnson’s use of inaccurate figures in Wednesday’s blurted tax-cut announcement

SNP’s Salmond Says He’s Innocent of Sexual Assaults (10.25 a.m.)

Former leader of the Scottish National Party Alex Salmond insisted he’s innocent of a charge of sexual assault with intent to rape, a further ten charges of sexual assault and two of indecent assault between 2008-2014, while he was Scotland’s first minister.“I’m innocent and I will defend my position vigorously,” Salmond told reporters outside Edinburgh’s high court where a preliminary hearing was held Thursday. The trial begins on March 9, 2020. The SNP are hoping to win big and reconquer seats in Scotland to give their independence campaign a boost.

Javid Hints at Continued Freeze on Fuel Duty (9 a.m.)

Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid indicated a freeze on fuel duty will be extended if the Conservatives win a majority majority on Dec. 12.

In an interview with Sky News, Javid cited the freeze over the Tories’ nine years in government as a key measure to help working families. “To help people with the cost of living there’s action that’s needed on a number of fronts, and tax cuts is one of them,” Javid said. “We need action on many fronts, that’s why we’ve frozen fuel duty for nine years.”

During his media round on Thursday, Javid also defended Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s inaccurate use of numbers to describe his Tory party’s biggest election tax-cut pledge so far: raising the earnings threshold at which workers are required to start paying National Insurance contributions.

“The prime minister was asked a question, he’s given an answer and then we’ve set out the detail,” Javid told the BBC.

Rayner: Corbyn a Problem With Some Voters (Earlier)

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn is a problem for some voters, but not as big an issue as the leaders on the right wing of politics, Labour’s education spokeswoman Angela Rayner said.

“There have been some reservations about Jeremy on the doorstep because every leader of every political party is not everyone’s taste,” Rayner told Sky News. “I don’t think it’s anywhere near as big a problem as Boris Johnson, Nigel Farage and Donald Trump are for the right.”

Corbyn’s personal ratings are stubbornly low, and Labour activists and lawmakers have warned that he could cost them votes -- particularly in battleground areas of northern England. Rayner said the party’s manifesto will win support.

“Our manifesto is radical and it’s what Labour do when we’re in power, we rebuild our country,” she said. “It’s a policy platform that we’re really proud to present for Britain.”

