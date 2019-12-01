Johnson to Review Security, Prisoner Release Program: U.K. Votes

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced plans to review Britain’s security, defense and foreign policy in the wake of a terror attack on Friday, which killed two civilians, and ahead of a NATO summit that begins in London on Monday.

The terror attack has already interrupted this weekend’s campaigning for the Dec. 12 election and could influence the final result as voters turn their attention away from Brexit to issues of security. Johnson’s opponent, Labour Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn, said he didn’t agree that convicted terrorists always should serve out their full prison terms. He also accused governments of worsening the threat of terror attacks and said the “war on terror has manifestly failed.”

Johnson pledges Conservative government will make sure convicted terrorists serve their full prison sentencesJohnson plans a review of Britain’s security, defense and foreign policyLabour narrows Tory lead in four of five new opinion polls

Umunna Says Terror Attack Shouldn’t Be Politicized (9:32 a.m.)

Liberal Democrat Foreign Affairs spokesman Chuka Umunna criticized the two main parties for turning the terror attack into a “political football,” saying instead the Conservatives, Labour and Liberal Democrats should all accept at least some blame for creating the current justice system because they have all been in government over the last two decades.

Umunna, who quit Labour to join the Lib Dems this year, said the focus should be “on properly funding the parole board and the probation service.”

Raab Says He Takes Nothing for Granted (9:25 a.m.)

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, who may be facing a tight race to maintain his seat in Parliament, said he’s taking nothing for granted before the Dec. 12 vote.

Speaking on Sky’s “Sophy Ridge on Sunday,” Raab said the closeness of the polls in his constituency shows the risk of a hung Parliament, and that voting Conservative was the only way to avoid such an outcome.

Former Adviser Says Ministers Ignored Warnings (8:50 a.m.)

A prison expert said he warned in 2016 that the parole system couldn’t cope with terrorists, but the government ignored his findings.

Writing in the Sunday Times, Ian Acheson, who was hired to advise ministers on the dangers of Islamic extremists in prisons, said he sent then-Justice Secretary Michael Gove a list of 69 recommendations, of which 68 were accepted. However, when the government’s report was published, under a new minister Liz Truss, it was weakened so only a fraction of the recommendations remained, including none of those about the probation service.

Corbyn Declines to Say How He’d Vote in 2nd Referendum (8:40 a.m.)

In the Sky interview, Corbyn avoided saying how he would vote in the second Brexit referendum that he’s promised if Labour wins the election.

Corbyn also said the party apologized and regretted any antisemitism anyone’s suffered and that he wished “our party had acted on it more rapidly.” Earlier in the week, Corbyn had repeatedly declined to apologize to Jewish people for the behavior of some in his party.

Corbyn Won’t Rule Out Early Release for Terrorists (8:30 a.m)

Corbyn said convicted terrorists should not necessarily serve out their full prison terms and pledged to increase spending on the prison service. On Friday, a convicted terrorist who was released early from prison killed two people and injured three others in an attack near London Bridge. Usman Khan had been a guest at a conference on prisoner rehabilitation when he started attacking other delegates.

“It depends on the circumstances; it depends on the sentence, but crucially depends on what they’ve done in prison,” he said in an interview on Sky’s “Sophy Ridge on Sunday.” He said he understood that the Parole Board was not involved in Khan’s early release and there was no probation service involvement in monitoring him.

While Johnson pledged that a Conservative government would ensure convicted terrorists weren’t eligible for early release, Corbyn said he wanted to instead focus on increasing spending for the prison service and ensure anyone up for early release has a psychological assessment to see if they are a threat.