Corcoran man arrested on molestation charges

Aug. 27—A suspect has been placed in custody with a high bail following serious accusations of ongoing molestation against a minor in Corcoran.

According to a media release provided by the Corcoran Police Department, officers were notified on Monday afternoon of a molestation report. During their investigation, the victim disclosed that the suspect had committed several acts of sexual molestation over the past year.

The suspect, who was identified as 36-year-old Renee Brizuela, was arrested two days later after being contacted at a traffic stop. Brizuela was charged with multiple sexual molestation charges including lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old, rape by force or fear, oral copulation with a child, sexual penetration by force or fear and continuous sexual abuse of a child.

"Currently, we don't have any reason to believe there are any other victims, but if there, we encourage them to come forward," said Deputy Chief Gary Cramer.

Brizuela was booked into the Kings County Jail where he remains in custody with a $1.4 million bail.