Corcoran man arrested on multiple charges, assault rifle confiscated

Jun. 1—A Corcoran man has been arrested on multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a 15 year-old on Friday, according to officials.

At 6:48 p.m. on May 27, Corcoran Police officers responded to the 600 block of Dairy Avenue for a report of an assault. Upon arrival, the officers contacted the victim, who reported being physically assaulted by Kenzie Aguilar, who she had been in a sexual relationship for the past three years.

Detectives with the Corcoran Police Department took over the investigation and served a search warrant at Aguilar's home, while Aguilar was arrested at the police department.

Evidence was located regarding the investigation as well as an AR-15 type rifle that was not compliant with current laws and did not have a serial number on it, officials reported. Ammunition and a high-capacity magazine were also seized during the search of Aguilar's residence.

Aguilar is a previously convicted felon, and was booked into Kings County Jail for lewd acts with a child 14 to 15 years of age, child abuse, continuous sexual abuse of a child, felon in possession of a firearm/ammunition and other related charges. His bail was set at $550,000.