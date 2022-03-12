Corcoran man charged with murder

Mar. 12—The Kings County District Attorney's office announced this week that Luis Antonio Pulido-Esparza, of Corcoran, is being charged with the murder of an unidentified female victim in the Corcoran area on March 6.

"A child was also present when the homicide occurred," the Office of the District Attorney County of Kings stated in a press release.

Pulido-Esparza, 34, allegedly was armed. He is charged with first-degree murder and felony child abuse as well as special allegations for use of a firearm," according to the release.

Pulido-Esparza was reportedly a correctional officer at Corcoran State Prison. Public reports claim he phoned the Corcoran Police Department and reported that his girlfriend had committed suicide. After police arrived, they had reason to suspect Pulido-Esparza had shot his girlfriend and killed her, according to public reports.

He was arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

Pulido-Esparza faces life in state prison if convicted, according to the release submitted by the office of Keith L. Fagundes, district attorney for Kings County.