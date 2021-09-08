Corcoran PD arrests man for attempted murder

Sep. 7—A suspect has been apprehended in Corcoran after a shooting that nearly resulted in a man's death.

According to a press release sent out by the Corcoran Police Department, officers were called to the 2700 block of North Avenue last Friday amid reports of a possible gunshot victim. Upon arriving, they found the victim with what appeared to be severe injuries to the arm and chest area from a shotgun blast.

During the investigation witnesses were contacted and identified Jesse Martinez as the suspect. The investigation further revealed the shooting occurred in the 2500 block of Anderson Avenue. According to reports, the victim was out walking when he encountered Martinez and an argument ensued. It was during this argument that Martinez allegedly opened fire.

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment and Martinez was located at his residence and arrested. Police reportedly found two shotguns at the house, one of which they say was stolen. Martinez was transported and booked into the Kings County Jail for the charges of attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon and possession of a stolen gun. His bail was set at $550,000.00.