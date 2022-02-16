Corcoran PD asks public for help in shooting

Feb. 15—At about 4 p.m. Sunday, Corcoran Police Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Reagan Avenue regarding a shooting.

Upon arrival officers located a Hispanic male victim who had been shot multiple times to his head, torso and legs, according to reports.

The victim, unnamed by authorities, was flown to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries, authorities said. The victim remains in the hospital in critical condition as of Tuesday evening.

Corcoran Police Department Detectives are investigating this incident. Anyone who may have information about this crime or anyone with surveillance cameras that may have captured the suspects or vehicles leaving the area are encouraged to contact Sgt. Padama at (559) 992-5151 Ext. 1269.