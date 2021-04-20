Corcoran woman arrested in vehicle fire

Apr. 19—CORCORAN — A woman in Corcoran is facing charges of conspiracy and arson stemming from events that occurred over the weekend.

According to a statement by the Corcoran Police Department, officers and Kings County Fire Department personnel responded to a recreational vehicle fire on Saturday morning. Witnesses in the case reported seeing two women leaving the scene.

After interviewing witnesses, Corcoran Police arrested 35-year-old Melissa Medellin. Following the arrest, she was booked at Kings County Jail and is currently being held on a $50,000 bail. The investigation is ongoing and Medellin is presumed innocent until proven guilty.