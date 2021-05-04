Cord & Kruse Auction Highlights

⚡️ Read the full article on Motorious

Happening this weekend, you don't want to miss this online auction!

Cord & Kruse has an auction docket that's really impressive to us at Motorious. It's very well aligned with what kind of news and features we cover - heavy on American engineering, while highlighting collectible works of art made over seas. Whenever they have an auction, it's hard to look away, so we wanted to share our picks of cars to watch in the upcoming Cord & Kruse Auction, taking place online from May 7th-9th.

1968 Pontiac Firebird

Believed to be a numbers-matching vintage Pontiac, moving this Poncho is a 400 ci V8 engine that produces 330-horsepower. It's equipped with power steering, power brakes, a hood tach, and dual exhaust for your enjoyment.

1968 Chevy II Nova

This slick Nova has had quite a few upgrades and updates. Powering the Chevy is a 327 cubic-inch engine, which is backed by an automatic three-speed transmission.

2007 Ford GT500 Super Snake

Described as a car with "Extensive modifications signed off on by Shelby", this pony car was built by Sean Hyland Motorsports in Canada. The builders replaced 5.4-liter cast iron block with a Hyland aluminum block, and much more.

1932 Ford Hot Rod

This 1932 Ford is a great example of what defines a good hot rod. It sports a Ford DSS Racing 330ci small block engine that makes approximately 500-horsepower. Covered in PPG Calypso Green Metallic paint covers a car with a hardcore makeover.

1955 Chevrolet 3100

Powering this old school truck is a 350 5.7-liter crate engine - the engine is fully dressed too! It has several upgrades, while maintaining its old school charm.

1987 Buick Regal Grand National

While it's not a GNX, the turbocharged 3.8-liter Grand Nationals are no kittens. The factory rebuilt engine has less than 100 miles on it, and it's ready to go!

1964 Volkswagen Beetle

There's so many to say about this 1500cc, 1.2-liter, flat 4-cylinder powered Beetle with manual 4-speed transmission. It has had extensive work done, and is ready for your collection.

1954 Chevrolet Corvette

This ultra-rare Corvette hasn't seen pavement sicne 1969. It was undergoing restoration when the owner passed, so it is in need of someone with vision.

2017 Ford Mustang King Premier

The Petty's Garage Mustangs are all good news, this one included. This Mustang has a hair over 6k miles on the clock, and is powered by a 5.0-liter engine that puts out 825-horsepower, amd that's jsut where it starts.

