Cordele man pleads guilty to meth charges

Apr. 13—ALBANY — A Cordele resident with prior serious felony drug convictions pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine resulting from an investigation into drug trafficking in the community.

Alexis Sylvester Holton, 43, of Cordele, pleaded guilty to one count of distribution of methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Leslie Abrams Gardner. Holton faces a minimum of five years to a maximum of 40 years in prison to be followed by at least four years of supervised release and a $5 million fine. Sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

"The GBI and Crisp County Sheriff's Office continue their tireless efforts to prevent the lethal spread of some of the most deadly and addictive drugs in southwest Georgia," U.S. Attorney Peter D. Leary said. "The U.S. Attorney's Office is working with our law enforcement partners at every level to bring federal charges against the flagrant repeat offenders whose crimes damage our communities."

"This investigation has resulted in the disruption of a significant methamphetamine supply to the Cordele area," GBI Director Mike Register said. "We are grateful for our partnership with the other investigative agencies and the U.S. Attorney's Office for seeing this case through successfully."

According to court documents and other public information, Holton sold a total of 279.51 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant working with GBI and Crisp County Sheriff's Office investigators during nine exchanges, beginning in October 2021, until his arrest on Feb. 9, 2022, in Cordele. Holton has several prior convictions, including two prior serious felony drug convictions in the Superior Court of Crisp County.

This case was investigated by GBI, DEA and the Crisp County Sheriff's Office. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Matthew Redavid.