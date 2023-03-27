Cordele man wanted for aggravated assault

Mar. 27—CORDELE — The GBI is investigating a shooting that happened in Cordele over the weekend.

Brandon Carter, 27, of Cordele, has been identified as the suspect in the case. On Saturday at about 3:30 a.m., the Cordele Police Department asked for the GBI's help in investigating the shooting incident that occurred on the 500 block of West 24th Avenue in Cordele that ended with two men shot.

Both victims were taken to Crisp Regional Hospital for treatment and later were transferred to Macon for further treatment.

GBI agents obtained arrest warrants for Carter, charging him with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and one count of possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to call the GBI at (229) 931-2349, the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921, or the Crisp County Sheriff's Office at (229) 276-2600.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Carter should be considered armed and dangerous.