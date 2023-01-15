Cordova apartment double shooting leaves one dead, another injured, MPD says

FOX13 Memphis News Staff
·1 min read

One person was killed, and another injured after a Cordova apartment shooting.

At approximately 11:10 a.m., Memphis Police responded to a shooting on Prestine Loop, at the Villas at Cordova Apartments.

When officers arrived, one person was pronounced dead at the scene, another was taken to Regional One in non-critical condition.

No suspect information is available at this time.

This is still an ongoing investigation.

Call 901-528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

Trending stories:

Recommended Stories