Cordova man threatens Uvalde type mass shooting after reckless driving arrest, SCSO says

A man was arrested for putting the public in danger on a Shelby County interstate, but what caused even more concern for deputies were the threats he made after being placed into custody, according to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO).

SCSO said that 21-year-old Christopher Caldwell was speeding down I-40 near Germantown Parkway around 12:30 p.m. on October 14.

Deputies said they tried to pull Caldwell over but the 21-year-old, in a Lexus, sped past them, reaching 90 mph regardless of the 65 mph speed limit.

Due to the traffic conditions at the time, deputies said they turned off their lights and disengaged, but Caldwell continued to taunt deputies, swerving in and out of traffic until he was forced to stop behind multiple vehicles on Germantown Parkway.

Deputies approached Caldwell as he was stalled in traffic and took him into custody, SCSO said.

That’s when, according to the sheriff’s office, Caldwell began making threats about what he would do once he was released, saying that he would “put on his tactical gear and would be on the news” as well as threatening the next Dallas shooting (an active shooter situation from 2015 which left multiple officers killed in the line of duty) or something like the mass shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

When deputies searched his Lexus they said they found a handgun, 17 9mm rounds inside a magazine, one box of luger 9mm rounds with 10 9mm rounds left inside as well as one Winchester box of 9mm rounds with 87 9mm rounds inside.

Deputies said they also found an empty box of .308 rifle rounds in the front seat of the Lexus.

Caldwell was charged with threatening of massing violence on school property, reckless driving and speeding, all misdemeanors.

