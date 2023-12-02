Cordova shooting leaves man dead
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Cordova Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.
According to reports, officers responded to the 7900 block of Tennis Court Drive near Germantown Parkway at 3:50 p.m.
Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.
The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. This is an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
