Cordova shooting leaves man dead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead following a shooting in Cordova Saturday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the 7900 block of Tennis Court Drive near Germantown Parkway at 3:50 p.m.

Man shot near Memphis Police precinct

Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

The suspect was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WREG.com.