Has Cords Cable Industries Limited (NSE:CORDSCABLE) Improved Earnings Growth In Recent Times?

Improvement in profitability and outperformance against the industry can be important characteristics in a stock for some investors. Below, I will assess Cords Cable Industries Limited’s (NSE:CORDSCABLE) track record on a high level, to give you some insight into how the company has been performing against its historical trend and its industry peers.

How CORDSCABLE fared against its long-term earnings performance and its industry

CORDSCABLE’s trailing twelve-month earnings (from 30 September 2018) of ₹71m has jumped 31% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has exceeded its 5-year annual growth average of 24%, indicating the rate at which CORDSCABLE is growing has accelerated. What’s enabled this growth? Well, let’s take a look at whether it is only attributable to an industry uplift, or if Cords Cable Industries has seen some company-specific growth.

In terms of returns from investment, Cords Cable Industries has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 5.4% instead. However, its return on assets (ROA) of 7.5% exceeds the IN Electrical industry of 6.7%, indicating Cords Cable Industries has used its assets more efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Cords Cable Industries’s debt level, has increased over the past 3 years from 18% to 21%. This correlates with a decrease in debt holding, with debt-to-equity ratio declining from 72% to 65% over the past 5 years.

What does this mean?

Cords Cable Industries’s track record can be a valuable insight into its earnings performance, but it certainly doesn’t tell the whole story. While Cords Cable Industries has a good historical track record with positive growth and profitability, there’s no certainty that this will extrapolate into the future. I recommend you continue to research Cords Cable Industries to get a better picture of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 30 September 2018. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

