Core Development Group Eyes Strategic Expansion, Multiple Hires

MAHWAH, N.J., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Core Development Group, a leading solar energy developer, announced today that it is actively seeking to expand its resources and capabilities through multiple hires.

The expansion efforts are a strategic response to the addition of several marquee clients and partnerships of sustainability-forward companies throughout the United States, United Kingdom, and Polynesian region.

"In these uncertain times and rapidly-growing unemployment rates, we are humbled to be able to offer some people an opportunity at our growing company," said Henry Cortes, Owner and Founder of Core Development Group. "The renewable energy market continues to flourish, and we are excited at the prospect of bringing on passionate and driven professionals to join us in thriving with the industry."

Core Development Group has openings in the following departments: finance, development, and engineering.

"We work with clients interested by innovation and sustainability, and as such, we are seeking like-minded professionals inspired by opportunity," said Cortes. "We are committed to performing exceptional work for our clients, and expansion of our team and capabilities are a path we will pursue this year to continue to provide them industry-leading service."

Core Development Group is a provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government and utility-scale solar installations throughout the United States.

Core Development Group's expert team serves clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs), site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance.

About Core Development Group:

Core Development Group is a leading renewable energy developer and provider of full turnkey EPC services for commercial, government, and utility-scale solar installations. With more than 30 professionals serving clients in site development, Power Purchase Agreements, site due diligence and planning, system engineering design, procurement, project management, construction management, commissioning, operations, and maintenance, Core Development Group provides leading organizations with sustainable energy solutions.

Media Contact

Alex Neely

aneely@coredevusa.com / 201-906-0397

