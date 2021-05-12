'Core' inflation just jumped the most since 1982 - here's what that means

'Core' inflation just jumped the most since 1982 - here's what that means
Ben Winck
·3 min read
New York City shopping coronavirus
People walk outside the Eton and Wolford stores on the Upper East Side amid the coronavirus pandemic on March 23, 2021 in New York City. Noam Galai/Getty Images

  • Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, leaped the most since 1982 in April.

  • The jump underscores how supply shortages and bottlenecks hindered firms' ability to meet surging demand.

  • Economists still expect such inflation to cool as supply chains heal and production rebounds.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics' latest inflation report includes many superlatives.

The Consumer Price Index posted its largest most month-over-month jump since 2009. Its year-over-year increase was the largest since 2008, and used vehicle prices soared the most on record, dating all the way back to 1953.

But core inflation - a better tool for measuring bottlenecks in the manufacturing sector - also jumped at a rate not seen in decades. The gauge soared 0.9% last month, marking the largest one-month climb since 1982.

Core inflation measures price growth for an index of items that excludes food and energy, which tend to see more violent price swings. Within the core group, prices for shelter, airline tickets, recreation, car insurance, and home furniture all drove the April surge, according to the report.

Economists anticipated such price growth as the economy nears full reopening after more than a year of lockdowns. The Federal Reserve has said for months that reopening will likely drive a period of strong inflation, but that price growth would return to healthy levels soon afterward.

The April pickup in core inflation underscores this, as it shows many firms struggling with supply shortages as reopening brings a level of demand not seen for more than a year. Manufacturers reported last month that supply-chain disruptions and massive order backlogs hindered their ability to meet rebounding demand. Others raised concerns that the bottlenecks would boost production costs and spark dangerous inflation.

"In 35 years of purchasing, I've never seen anything like these in terms of extended lead times and rising prices," one business in the plastics and rubber sector told the Institute of Supply Management in April.

The supply constraints aren't relegated to any one sector, either. Prices for basic materials ranging from lumber to palm oil rose as several industries tried to quickly boost production through the month. Climbing commodity prices typically bleed into production costs and, eventually, the prices consumers pay at the register.

A criticism on the right and parts of the center-left is that Democrats' $1.9 trillion stimulus package is excessive in juicing the economic recovery, but Fed Chair Jerome Powell has said stronger inflation will likely be temporary.

"Inflation dynamics do change over time, but they don't change on a dime," Powell said during a February Senate hearing. "We don't see how a burst of fiscal support or spending, that doesn't last for many years, would actually change those inflation dynamics."

JPMorgan backed up such an outlook on Wednesday, saying the burgeoning inflation spike will prove to be "largely transitory." The bank's economists see core inflation rising above 2% in 2021 as price pressures linger. The Fed's low-rate policy stance will allow inflation to run hot for some time, but easing strains across the US manufacturing industry should cut down on price growth, the team led by Bruce Kasman added.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields climb as consumer prices jump

    The Labor Department said the consumer price index surged 0.8% in April after rising 0.6% in the prior month. Expectations called for overall CPI to rise 0.2% and the core reading to climb 0.3%. The yield on 10-year Treasury notes was up 5.9 basis points to 1.683%.

  • Inflation Surge Could Be Bad News for Biden’s Spending Plans

    Consumer prices rose faster than expected in April, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, sparking new worries about inflation in the U.S. economy. The consumer price index (CPI) increased 0.8% in April relative to March, the largest monthly increase since 2009. Core CPI, which strips out volatile food and energy prices, rose by 0.9%, the largest increase since 1982. Over the last 12 months, consumer prices have increased 4.2% – the largest annual increase since 2008. Core CPI increased 3% on annual basis. The results came in well above Wall Street expectations. Analysts knew the numbers would be big, since the economy is reopening rapidly and the annual comparisons would include the weak economy from a year ago, but the overshoot was substantial, about twice as high as expected. Temporary pressure? Many economists expect inflation to rise in the short run as the recovery gathers strength, with supply and demand eventually shifting back to a more normal relationship. “Readings on inflation have increased and are likely to rise somewhat further before moderating,” Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell told reporters in late April. The Fed expects the inflation rate to climb above 2% over the next year, driven by a rebound in energy prices and consumer demand. “However, these one-time increases in prices are likely to have only transitory effects on inflation,” Powell said. Or something more serious? Economists and investors were surprised by the price data, fueling concerns that inflation may be becoming a more serious and persistent problem. “How transitory is transitory?” Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial, asked CNBC. In some ways the price increases are a good thing, Krosby said, since they are the product of a rebounding economy. However, the Fed has said it wants higher inflation, but it’s not clear that the central bank can control it now that it has arrived. “Be careful of what you wish for,” he warned. Either way, a political problem: The inflation report could undermine President Biden’s argument that the economy needs trillions more in federal spending, and gives Republicans another weapon in their fight against his ambitious proposals. Bloomberg’s Nancy Cook summed up the situation: “Biden’s Republican opponents have seized on rising prices, the slower-than-expected pace of hiring and even growing fuel shortages from a computer hack of Colonial Pipeline Co. to compare his administration with the ‘stagflation’ era of former President Jimmy Carter. The specter of hours-long waits in lines to fill up with gas has only enhanced the parallel.” Even before today’s inflation numbers, Republicans have cited inflation worries as a reason to oppose Biden’s agenda. “There’s so much money out there in the economy that the demand is high, and it’s outpacing supply and it’s starting to push prices up,” Republican Senator John Thune of South Dakota said before the report was released. “We need to be a little more cautious and restrained.” Still, it’s not just Republicans who are concerned about the threat of inflation. Former Obama administration economist Jason Furman told Bloomberg that the report “bears some caution and should change the way people are thinking about the economy.” “Your best guess has to be that it isn’t entirely transitory,” Furman said. “This is the type of thing that’s going to start to move those inflation expectations.” Like what you're reading? Sign up for our free newsletter.

  • Consumer Prices See Largest Yearly Jump Since 2008 as Evidence of Inflation Mounts

    The Consumer Price Index (CPI), which tracks the cost of a variety of consumer goods as well as housing and energy prices, has risen 4.2 percent from a year ago, notably higher than the estimated 3.6 percent. It is the largest yearly increase since September 2008. Even controlling for food and energy prices, the CPI was up three percent, higher than the estimated 2.3 percent. The 0.9 percent CPI increase from March, again controlling for food and energy prices, is the highest since April 1982. This data comports with Americans’ everyday experiences. On Tuesday, the average price of a gallon of gas rose to $2.99, the highest figure since November 2014. The news also contradicts the Biden administration’s line on the risk of inflation — that it’s nearly nonexistent. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen responded to questioning on NBC’s Meet the Press on May 2 firmly, saying “I don’t believe that inflation will be an issue.” A few days later, Yellen doubled down from behind the White House briefing podium, “I really doubt that we’re going to see an inflationary cycle.” White House press secretary Jen Psaki sounded less confident this Tuesday, telling reporters that the White House takes “the possibility of inflation quite seriously.” There is however no indication that the Biden administration will withdraw its American Jobs Plan from consideration, or trim the $2.3 trillion in new spending proposed in it. This newfound evidence of a coming inflationary wave also comes less than a week after a disappointing jobs report that saw the U.S. economy add 266,000 new jobs. That number was expected to come in at around a million.

  • Fast Food Restaurants Can’t Even Give Jobs Away

    In an effort to attract new workers, Chipotle announced on Monday it would be raising average pay for restaurant workers up to $15 an hour by the end of June, CNBC reports. See: Teens Can Expect...

  • Working Parents Would Rather Quit Than Go Back to the Office, New Poll Reveals

    Nearly two-thirds of parents would quit their job if their employer nixed remote work, the new survey shows.

  • Analysis: What U.S. inflation signs would cause Fed to change course?

    A bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices has put investors on high alert for more signs of inflationary pressure that could tilt the Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates. Several investors said the consumer price index report released on Wednesday was not enough to prompt the Fed to change its course. "This obviously brings the thought that maybe the Fed will have to change its easy policy sooner than expected."

  • Colorado Democrats ditch past bipartisan transportation deals in new bill

    Inside Colorado's new 197-page transportation bill, state Democratic lawmakers are replacing bipartisan ideas with their own agenda.Why it matters: The lesser-noticed provisions of Senate Bill 260 — which won approval in its first committee Monday — void major elements of current law that drew broad support from Republicans.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The legislation allows an additional $225 million in annual spending, which reverses a 2017 bipartisan deal in Senate Bill 267 to lower the spending caps under the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights.It also cancels a 2021 ballot measure to seek approval for $1.3 billion in bonds for road construction, as approved in 2018 under Senate Bill 1.Context: In 2017 and 2018, the General Assembly featured split partisan control that forced lawmakers to compromise on the two landmark road-funding bills.Now, Democrats control both chambers, so the new legislation to raise $3.8 billion in fees and spending on clean energy technology doesn't need broad GOP support.What they're saying: Democrats "campaigned on Senate Bill 1 — it was the end-all-be-all. And what happened? They came back and said, 'No, forget about that. We're going to do this other monster,'" said Sen. Ray Scott (R-Grand Junction).The other side: Democratic bill sponsors said those deals were made for political expediency — and now they want to go in a different direction for a more permanent fix.In an interview, Rep. Matt Gray, a Broomfield Democrat and bill sponsor, acknowledged the lack of more Republican support. "The politics inside this building can be hard admittedly," he told Axios.The bottom line: The latest transportation legislation is supported by just one Republican lawmaker and a few other GOP leaders outside the building. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • China uses coercive policies in Xinjiang to drive down Uyghur birth rates, think tank says

    Coercive policies in China's far western region of Xinjiang have led to a sharp decline in birth rates for Uyghurs and other minorities, which could add to evidence of genocide, an Australian think tank said in a report released on Wednesday. The Australian Strategic Policy Institute (ASPI) report, citing official Chinese data, said that there has been an "unprecedented and precipitous drop in official birth-rates in Xinjiang since 2017," when China began a campaign to control birth rates in the region. Xinjiang's birth rate dropped by nearly half from 2017 to 2019, and counties where the population was predominately Uyghur or another minority group saw much sharper declines than other counties, the government-funded institute said in the report.

  • Biden celebrates a million sign-ups for discounted health insurance plans

    Premiums for new enrollees are down 25% since February, according to government stats.

  • TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise as inflation worry simmers

    Yields on longer-dated Treasuries were up for a third straight day, with the yield on 10-year Treasury note up 2.1 basis points at 1.624%. Investors awaited Wednesday's April consumer price index data to see if the U.S. Federal Reserve will begin to alter its stance on inflation. The Fed has repeatedly maintained that any inflation would be transitory in nature.

  • Exclusive-China planning new crackdown on private tutoring sector - sources

    HONG KONG/BEIJING (Reuters) -China is framing tough new rules to clamp down on a booming private tutoring industry, aiming both to ease pressure on school children and boost the country's birth rate by lowering family living costs, sources told Reuters. The clampdown will also have the effect of cooling China's cutthroat tutoring market for kindergarten through to the 12th grade, or K-12 pupils, that has grown exponentially in recent years to around $120 billion. At least one major company providing tutoring services has put a billion-dollar private fundraising round on ice amid increasing scrutiny from Beijing and looming industry uncertainty, according to three separate sources.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Seattle Seahawks' schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch and find out the Seattle Seahawks' 2021 breakdown.

  • Treasury Yields Are Higher After Strong Inflation Data. What It Means for Investors.

    The question for markets is whether reopening-related strength in prices will affect individuals' and businesses' longer-term expectations.

  • Here's how to avoid 'mask burns,' according to a dermatologist

    As the sun gets hotter, causing unusual sunburns, a dermatologist shares what you need to know about mask-wearing and sunscreen.

  • U.S. inflation soars in April to 13-year high, CPI shows, and reveals fresh stress on the economy

    Consumer prices rose sharply again in March and drove the rate of inflation to the highest level in nearly 13 years, signaling greater stress on the economy as businesses grapple with supply shortages that are raising the cost of many goods and services.

  • Starbucks’ Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino reminds me of all the glorious things I hated in the Beforetimes

    I feel like we all have wondered, at least once in our lives, what it would be like to drink liquefied funnel cake. Truthfully, sometimes the very thought of it seems much more attractive than eating a solid funnel cake, which I am personally terrible at. Perhaps there are people out there able to eat funnel cake without getting powdered sugar on every region of their bodies and have never been chased out of an amusement park by 7,000 bees. Someone at Starbucks must have also been humiliated in front of their high school crush by a bunch of stupid bees, because this year’s summer menu headliner is the Strawberry Funnel Cake Frappuccino.

  • Traders not betting on a quick U.S. market rebound as tech stocks tumble

    Traders have been placing more bearish bets on equity derivatives in recent days, data showed on Wednesday, indicating less confidence in U.S. stocks rebounding from a sharp sell-off which has particularly hit high-flying tech names. Investors' tendency to look past minor wobbles in stocks as the S&P 500 rallied about 90% over the past year or so has been a key feature of the equity market since it rebounded from March 2020 pandemic lows and has helped make market pullbacks shallow and brief. The S&P 500 Index was down 1.7%, while the Nasdaq Composite was 2.3% lower.

  • 'The Ellen Show' is ending, prompting dozens of jokes about Dakota Johnson and her iconic appearance on the talk show

    The actress' 2019 interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" went viral after she called out the host for skipping her 30th birthday party.

  • Rich people ditched NYC for these random cities

    Miami was positioned as the alternative to New York City during the pandemic, but a new report shows that the Sunshine State wasn’t the top destination for wealthy buyers fleeing the Big Apple — it was Denver.

  • Where inflation hurts the most

    In a new Yahoo Finance-Harris poll, 53% of Americans say they're falling behind inflation.