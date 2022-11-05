Core Laboratories' (NYSE:CLB) earnings have declined over five years, contributing to shareholders 79% loss

While it may not be enough for some shareholders, we think it is good to see the Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) share price up 27% in a single quarter. But spare a thought for the long term holders, who have held the stock as it bled value over the last five years. Indeed, the share price is down a whopping 80% in that time. The recent bounce might mean the long decline is over, but we are not confident. The real question is whether the business can leave its past behind and improve itself over the years ahead. While a drop like that is definitely a body blow, money isn't as important as health and happiness.

While the last five years has been tough for Core Laboratories shareholders, this past week has shown signs of promise. So let's look at the longer term fundamentals and see if they've been the driver of the negative returns.

In his essay The Superinvestors of Graham-and-Doddsville Warren Buffett described how share prices do not always rationally reflect the value of a business. By comparing earnings per share (EPS) and share price changes over time, we can get a feel for how investor attitudes to a company have morphed over time.

During the five years over which the share price declined, Core Laboratories' earnings per share (EPS) dropped by 28% each year. This change in EPS is remarkably close to the 28% average annual decrease in the share price. This implies that the market has had a fairly steady view of the stock. So it's fair to say the share price has been responding to changes in EPS.

The graphic below depicts how EPS has changed over time (unveil the exact values by clicking on the image).

A Different Perspective

Core Laboratories shareholders are down 25% over twelve months (even including dividends), which isn't far from the market return of -25%. However, the loss over the last year isn't as bad as the 12% per annum loss investors have suffered over the last half decade. Generally speaking we'd prefer see an improvement in the fundamental metrics before becoming enthusiastic about the stock. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Core Laboratories (at least 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

