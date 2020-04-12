What Is Core Laboratories's (NYSE:CLB) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Those holding Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) shares must be pleased that the share price has rebounded 45% in the last thirty days. But unfortunately, the stock is still down by 71% over a quarter. However, that doesn't change the fact that longer term shareholders might have been mercilessly wrecked by the 84% share price decline throughout the year.

All else being equal, a sharp share price increase should make a stock less attractive to potential investors. In the long term, share prices tend to follow earnings per share, but in the short term prices bounce around in response to short term factors (which are not always obvious). The implication here is that deep value investors might steer clear when expectations of a company are too high. One way to gauge market expectations of a stock is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does Core Laboratories Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.50 that sentiment around Core Laboratories isn't particularly high. The image below shows that Core Laboratories has a lower P/E than the average (11.3) P/E for companies in the energy services industry.

NYSE:CLB Price Estimation Relative to Market April 12th 2020 More

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that Core Laboratories shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. While current expectations are low, the stock could be undervalued if the situation is better than the market assumes. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means even if the current P/E is high, it will reduce over time if the share price stays flat. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by Core Laboratories earnings growth of 18% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 12% annually, over the last three years. So one might expect an above average P/E ratio. But earnings per share are down 18% per year over the last five years.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

One drawback of using a P/E ratio is that it considers market capitalization, but not the balance sheet. That means it doesn't take debt or cash into account. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

Such spending might be good or bad, overall, but the key point here is that you need to look at debt to understand the P/E ratio in context.

Is Debt Impacting Core Laboratories's P/E?

Core Laboratories's net debt is 57% of its market cap. This is a reasonably significant level of debt -- all else being equal you'd expect a much lower P/E than if it had net cash.