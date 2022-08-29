Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO): Are Analysts Optimistic?

Core Lithium Ltd (ASX:CXO) is possibly approaching a major achievement in its business, so we would like to shine some light on the company. Core Lithium Ltd engages in the exploration and development of lithium and various metal deposits in Northern Territory and South Australia. The AU$2.3b market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of AU$2.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of AU$5.3m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. As path to profitability is the topic on Core Lithium's investors mind, we've decided to gauge market sentiment. In this article, we will touch on the expectations for the company's growth and when analysts expect it to become profitable.

According to some industry analysts covering Core Lithium, breakeven is near. They expect the company to post a final loss in 2022, before turning a profit of AU$39m in 2023. The company is therefore projected to breakeven just over a year from today. In order to meet this breakeven date, we calculated the rate at which the company must grow year-on-year. It turns out an average annual growth rate of 138% is expected, which is extremely buoyant. Should the business grow at a slower rate, it will become profitable at a later date than expected.

Underlying developments driving Core Lithium's growth isn’t the focus of this broad overview, though, bear in mind that typically a metal and mining business has lumpy cash flows which are contingent on the natural resource mined and stage at which the company is operating. So, a high growth rate is not out of the ordinary, particularly when a company is in a period of investment.

One thing we’d like to point out is that Core Lithium has no debt on its balance sheet, which is rare for a loss-making metals and mining company, which usually has a high level of debt relative to its equity. This means that the company has been operating purely on its equity investment and has no debt burden. This aspect reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

This article is not intended to be a comprehensive analysis on Core Lithium, so if you are interested in understanding the company at a deeper level, take a look at Core Lithium's company page on Simply Wall St. We've also put together a list of important aspects you should further research:

  1. Valuation: What is Core Lithium worth today? Has the future growth potential already been factored into the price? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether Core Lithium is currently mispriced by the market.

  2. Management Team: An experienced management team on the helm increases our confidence in the business – take a look at who sits on Core Lithium’s board and the CEO’s background.

  3. Other High-Performing Stocks: Are there other stocks that provide better prospects with proven track records? Explore our free list of these great stocks here.

