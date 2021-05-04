- By GF Value





The stock of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $11.88 per share and the market cap of $100.7 million, Core Molding Technologies stock is believed to be significantly overvalued. GF Value for Core Molding Technologies is shown in the chart below.





Core Molding Technologies Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Because Core Molding Technologies is significantly overvalued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be much lower than its future business growth, which averaged 10.3% over the past five years.

Link: These companies may deliever higher future returns at reduced risk.

Since investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss, investors must carefully review a company's financial strength before deciding whether to buy shares. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage can give a good initial perspective on the company's financial strength. Core Molding Technologies has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.15, which ranks worse than 85% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Based on this, GuruFocus ranks Core Molding Technologies's financial strength as 5 out of 10, suggesting fair balance sheet. This is the debt and cash of Core Molding Technologies over the past years:

Story continues

Core Molding Technologies Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Companies that have been consistently profitable over the long term offer less risk for investors who may want to purchase shares. Higher profit margins usually dictate a better investment compared to a company with lower profit margins. Core Molding Technologies has been profitable 8 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $222.4 million and earnings of $0.98 a share. Its operating margin is 4.67%, which ranks worse than 66% of the companies in Chemicals industry. Overall, the profitability of Core Molding Technologies is ranked 6 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of Core Molding Technologies over the past years:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

One of the most important factors in the valuation of a company is growth. Long-term stock performance is closely correlated with growth according to GuruFocus research. Companies that grow faster create more value for shareholders, especially if that growth is profitable. The average annual revenue growth of Core Molding Technologies is 10.3%, which ranks better than 75% of the companies in Chemicals industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth is 14.9%, which ranks better than 71% of the companies in Chemicals industry.

Another way to evaluate a company's profitability is to compare its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the ROIC is higher than the WACC, it indicates that the company is creating value for shareholders. Over the past 12 months, Core Molding Technologies's ROIC was 11.99, while its WACC came in at 17.81. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of Core Molding Technologies is shown below:

Core Molding Technologies Stock Shows Every Sign Of Being Significantly Overvalued

Overall, The stock of Core Molding Technologies (AMEX:CMT, 30-year Financials) is believed to be significantly overvalued. The company's financial condition is fair and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks better than 71% of the companies in Chemicals industry. To learn more about Core Molding Technologies stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here.

To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

