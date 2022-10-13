475

Core US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed Hike

Reade Pickert
·5 min read

(Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.

Most Read from Bloomberg

A closely watched measure of US consumer prices rose by more than forecast to a 40-year high in September, pressuring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates even more aggressively to stamp out persistent inflation.

The core consumer price index, which excludes food and energy, increased 6.6% from a year ago, the highest level since 1982, Labor Department data showed Thursday. From a month earlier, the core CPI climbed 0.6% for a second month.

The overall CPI increased 0.4% last month, and was up 8.2% from a year earlier.

Follow the reaction in real-time here in Bloomberg’s TOPLive blog

The advance was broad based. Shelter, food and medical care indexes were the largest of “many contributors,” the report said. Prices for gasoline and used cars declined.

On the heels of a solid jobs report last week, the CPI report likely cements an additional 75-basis point interest rate hike at the Fed’s November policy meeting and spurred speculation for a fifth-straight increase of that size in December. Traders also priced in a higher peak Fed rate for next year.

US stocks opened lower and Treasury yields surged, with the 30-year rate briefly hitting 4%, the highest since 2011. The median forecasts in a Bloomberg survey of economists had called for a 0.4% monthly rise in the core and a 0.2% gain in the overall measure.

The report stresses how high inflation has broadened across the economy, eroding Americans’ paychecks and forcing many to rely on savings and credit cards to keep up. While consumer price growth is expected to moderate in the coming months, it’ll be a slow trek down to the Fed’s goal.

Policy makers have responded with the most aggressive tightening campaign since the 1980s, but so far, the labor market and consumer demand have remained resilient. The unemployment rate returned to a five-decade low in September, and businesses continue to raise pay to attract and retain the employees needed to meet household demand.

Housing Costs

Shelter costs -- which are the biggest services’ component and make up about a third of the overall CPI index -- rose 0.7% for a second month. Both rent of shelter and owners’ equivalent rent were up 6.7% on an annual basis, the most on record.

Economists see the housing components of the report as being elevated for quite some time, given the lag between real-time changes in rents and home prices and when those are reflected in Labor Department data. Bloomberg Economics doesn’t expect year-over-year rates for the major shelter components to peak until well into the second half of next year.

Even when removing rent of shelter, services inflation still rose at a record annual pace, underscoring the breadth and depth of price pressures.

  • Food costs rose 0.8% for a second month and were 11.2% higher from a year ago

  • The food at employee sites and schools index rose a record 44.9% from the prior month, reflecting the expiration of some free school lunch programs

  • Used car prices dropped for a third month, while new car prices continued to rise at hefty clip

  • Airfares climbed. While gasoline prices subsided in September, they’ve since started climbing again

  • Americans also experienced higher prices for utilities like natural gas and electricity in the month

While the Fed bases its 2% target on a separate inflation measure from the Commerce Department -- the personal consumption expenditures price index -- the CPI is closely watched by policy makers, traders and the public. Given the volatility of food and energy prices, the core index is considered a more reliable barometer of underlying inflation.

Geopolitical developments could also keep inflation elevated. OPEC+ recently announced oil production cuts, and a potential gasoline export ban by the Biden administration could backfire with higher pump prices.

The Russia-Ukraine war continues to disrupt supplies of commodities like wheat, while the White House is also considering a ban on Russian aluminum -- a key component in cars and iPhones -- in response to the country’s military escalation in Ukraine.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“What’s really at play in the September CPI is the December FOMC meeting, and the news is not good: The higher-than-expected CPI print will make it difficult for the Fed to slow down to a 50-basis-point hike at its last meeting of the year, as it indicated in the latest dot plot that it wants to do.”

--Anna Wong and Andrew Husby, economists

For the full note, click here

Fed officials have repeatedly emphasized in recent weeks the need to get inflation under control, even if that means higher unemployment and a recession. In minutes from their September meeting released Wednesday, many policy makers emphasized “the cost of taking too little action to bring down inflation likely outweighed the cost of taking too much action.”

Central banks’ determination to crush inflation, in the US and abroad, has prompted a deterioration in the economic outlook globally. Excluding the unprecedented falloff in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic, the IMF expects economic growth to slow to the weakest level since 2009, in the wake of the global financial crisis.

Inflation has also proved to be a key political issue ahead of the midterms next month, dragging down President Joe Biden’s approval ratings and threatening Democrats’ thin majorities in Congress.

Excluding food and energy, the cost of goods was unchanged from August. Services prices less energy advanced by the most since 1990 on a monthly basis. Changing consumer preferences are underpinning services inflation and have helped ease demand for goods. Meantime, a strong dollar is diminishing foreign demand for US-made products.

Prices paid to US producers rose more than expected in September, driven in large part by services costs, Labor Department data showed Wednesday, likely portending ongoing price pressures for consumer prices for services. Producer prices for food and energy also rose.

A separate report Thursday emphasized how inflation is depressing workers’ purchasing power. Real average hourly earnings dropped in September and were down 3% from a year earlier, elongating a string of declines dating back to April 2021.

Read more: US Jobless Claims Reach Six-Week High in Wake of Hurricane Ian

(Updates with market open, adds second chart)

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.

Recommended Stories

  • Social Security benefits will increase 8.7% next year

    The increase is the largest since 1981.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink as inflation report comes in hotter than expected

    U.S. stocks fell Thursday after inflation data showed that consumer prices climbed more quickly than expected.

  • Dow Jones Dives 500 Points On Hot Inflation Report; 10-Year Treasury Yield Tops 4%; Apple, Tesla Drop

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average dived Thursday on hot inflation data from the consumer price index. The 10-year Treasury yield topped 4%.

  • BlackRock profit beats as ETF demand holds up against market rout

    The threat of a recession, rapidly rising interest rates and the Ukraine crisis have slammed both bonds and stocks this year, keeping investors on the back foot in a blow to businesses such as BlackRock. The company's assets under management (AUM) dropped 16% year-on-year to $7.96 trillion in the third quarter as a stronger dollar also piled on pressure by dampening the value of investments in key European and Asian markets. That still surpassed analysts' expectations of $7.07 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv, as BlackRock managed to partially offset the market downturn thanks to its diversified business model spearheaded by iShares ETFs.

  • Software stocks: Citi survey shows 'further signs of potential weakening demand'

    Pummeled software stocks may not get much of a reprieve as signs emerge on another leg down in demand from big corporations.

  • Yellen Worries Over Loss of ‘Adequate Liquidity’ in Treasuries

    (Bloomberg) -- Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cited concerns about the potential for a breakdown in trading of US Treasuries, as her department leads an effort to shore up that crucial market.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesUS Core Inflation Seen Returning to 40-Year High as

  • U.S. consumer prices increase more than expected in September; weekly jobless claims rise

    U.S consumer prices increased more than expected in September and underlying inflation pressures continued to build up, reinforcing expectations that the Federal Reserve will deliver a fourth 75-basis points interest rate hike next month. The consumer price index rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in August, the Labor Department said on Thursday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the CPI climbing 0.2%.

  • Bitcoin Becoming Less Volatile Than Stocks Raises Warning Flag

    (Bloomberg) -- At first blush, Bitcoin becoming less volatile than stocks might appear like a positive development. But crypto traders are warning that in a low-volume environment, that might not be a great thing. Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesTranscript: This Is What 7% Mor

  • TREASURIES-Yields rise as traders focus on inflation data, Fed rate hikes

    The year-over-year Producer Price Index, excluding food and energy, is expected to have risen 7.3% in September, the same as in August. The Consumer Price Index over the past 12 months is seen rising 8.1%, a bit slower than the previous 8.3% clip, according to economists polled by Reuters. The market expects the Fed to hike its benchmark overnight interest rate for a fourth straight time by 75 basis points at its Nov. 1-2 policy meeting.

  • CPI Inflation Report: Stocks Down Hard, Treasury Yields Surge Above 4%; Fed Rate Hike Forecasts Rise

    September's CPI inflation rate dipped less than expected, reinforcing Fed rate hikes. Core prices rose at the fastest since 1982. Stocks opened to steep losses.

  • Moderna Stock Jumps After Cancer Vaccine Announcement

    Shares of Moderna surged more than 11% on Wednesday after the biotech company [announced](https://investors.modernatx.com/news/news-details/2022/Merck-and-Moderna-Announce-Exercise-of-Option-by-Merck-for-Joint-Development-and-Commercialization-of-Investigational-Personalized-Cancer-Vaccine/default.aspx) it would develop and sell a personalized cancer vaccine with Merck. The stock was the biggest gainer on the S 500 around midday. Shares of Merck were little changed. Merck will pay Moderna $250 m

  • Why Mondelez is doing business in Russia

    When Mondelez International CEO Dirk Van de Put sat down with Yahoo Finance’s Editor-in-Chief Andy Serwer, they discussed why he decided to continue doing business with Russia.

  • US Stocks Sink as Inflation Beat Seals Jumbo Hike: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- US stocks plunged and Treasury yields spiked after a hot inflation reading all but assured another large Federal Reserve rate increase.Most Read from BloombergIntel Is Planning Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlumpHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketPutin Says All Infrastructure at Risk After Nord Stream HitAlex Jones Must Pay $965 Million for His Sandy Hook LiesTranscript: This Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketThe S&P 500 sank more than 2

  • Delta Air Lines earnings: Record revenue on ‘tremendous demand,’ CEO says

    'Tremendous demand' thrusts Delta Air Lines towards a record quarter for revenue as the company progresses capacity restoration.

  • ‘There Are Signs That a Market Bottom Is in Sight’: Oppenheimer Likes These 2 Stocks for a Comeback Rally

    The big question: Has the market hit a bottom yet? Well, according to Oppenheimer's Head of Technical Analysis Ari Wald, there are signs one is forming, the most notable of which is that the Russell 2000 index – the barometer for small-cap stocks - “held to the June lows in the most recent late Q3 move to the downside." Wald also notes that the signal of a market top is when the S&P 500 makes a “higher high, and small caps make a lower high," and we are currently seeing the opposite scenario pla

  • Social Security Benefits to Increase 8.7% in 2023

    The extra funds will provide relief for many of the roughly 70 million Social Security recipients whose budgets have been stretched thin by high inflation and whose nest eggs were walloped by plunging stock and bond markets. The average monthly Social Security check for retired workers will rise to $1,814 in January, up from $1,669 this year. For the government, this supersize cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA, means paying out more money to retirees, whose ranks are swelling as baby boomers retire.

  • A Trump aide was caught on security camera moving boxes from a Mar-a-Lago storage room before and after the DOJ subpoenaed Trump for top-secret documents: NYT

    Walt Nauta, a longtime Trump aide, was seen on security footage moving boxes out from a storage room the FBI later searched, per The New York Times.

  • Trump angrily lashes out after his deposition is ordered

    Former President Donald Trump angrily lashed out Wednesday, calling the nation's legal system a “broken disgrace" after a judge ruled he must answer questions under oath next week in a defamation lawsuit lodged by a writer who says he raped her in the mid-1990s. The outburst late in the day came hours after U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan in Manhattan rejected a request by his lawyers to delay a deposition scheduled for Oct. 19. Kaplan is presiding over the case in which Carroll said Trump raped her in the dressing room of a Manhattan Bergdorf Goodman store in the mid-1990s.

  • Republicans Plan to Use Debt Limit Leverage to Reduce Social Security, Medicare: Report

    Republicans in the House are planning to use a potential showdown next year over raising the federal debt limit to make changes in Social Security and Medicare, Bloomberg’s Jack Fitzpatrick reports. The developing plan hinges on Republicans winning control of the House in the midterm elections, an outcome that is looking likely. Four GOP lawmakers who are vying for leadership of the House Budget Committee in the event of a Republican victory told Fitzpatrick that the need to raise the debt ceili

  • Here’s what the White House is expecting today’s Social Security COLA increase to be

    The White House predicted that Americans on Social Security will see a $140 per month increase ahead of Thursday, when the Social Security Administration is expected to announce a cost of living adjustment (COLA). “Tomorrow, seniors and other Americans on Social Security are will learn precisely how much their monthly checks will increase – but…