CoreCivic to settle shareholders lawsuit for $56 million

FILE - This Aug. 16, 2018, file photo shows the Tallahatchie County Correctional Facility operated by CoreCivic in Tutwiler, Miss. Private prison operator CoreCivic announced on Friday, April 16, 2021, that it has reached an agreement in principle to settle a shareholders' lawsuit for $56 million. The suit claimed the Tennessee-based company inflated stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services. Corecivic has said the allegations are untrue. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis, File)
TRAVIS LOLLER
·2 min read

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — CoreCivic says it will pay $56 million to settle a lawsuit by shareholders who accused the private prison operator of inflating its stock prices by misrepresenting the quality and value of its services.

The lawsuit was filed in 2016, when CoreCivic's stock fell after the U.S. Department of Justice directed the Bureau of Prisons to phase out contracts with private operators. The DOJ memorandum said privately run prisons have more safety and security problems than federally run prisons without significant cost savings. The class action was led by Amalgamated Bank, which said it lost $1.2 million when stock prices fell.

CoreCivic pointed out in court filings that the DOJ directive was rescinded under the Trump administration, and the company’s stock price went on to fully recover. The Brentwood, Tennessee-based company also argued that statements boasting of the quality and value of its services were of a generic nature and not fraudulent.

CoreCivic said it agreed in principle to the payment in exchange for the dismissal of the securities fraud suit and full release of all claims. The settlement must still be approved by a judge. An attorney for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"While we continue to believe the allegations in this case were without merit, we also believe that eliminating the risk, cost and distraction related to the litigation is in the best interest of CoreCivic and its shareholders,” company President and CEO Damon Hininger said in the Friday news release.

A jury trial had been scheduled to begin on May 10.

CoreCivic’s public statements to shareholders have said the company provides a high quality service at a lower cost than government-run facilities. The suit claimed CoreCivic executives knew those statements were false and that the company formerly called Corrections Corporation of America “ran unsafe, low quality prisons that caused multiple deaths and did not save money.”

CoreCivic had tried to have the case dismissed, but U.S. District Judge Aleta Trauger declined. In earlier rulings, she cited internal communications showing that CoreCivic executives knew of serious problems with at least some of their facilities and were privately concerned about losing contracts.

In one example, after a federal audit was less critical than had been expected, a CoreCivic executive wrote, “What I’m shocked over is they totally overlooked the consequences of our staff vacancies. They mentioned staffing at the end but could have been much more critical.”

CoreCivic owns or manages 54 detention facilities with a combined capacity of over 75,000 beds through contracts with federal, state and local governments, according to its website.

Recommended Stories

  • Publishers Are Using E-books to Extort Schools and Libraries

    Photo Illustration by Sarah Rogers/The Daily Beast / Photos via GettyDuring a rough pandemic year of distance learning, e-books—cheap to distribute, searchable, easy to annotate, and accessible on devices that students use every day—became the default choice in many schools.So you might think that e-books should be freely available to teachers and students to use in the same ways they’ve long used paper books, and at comparable prices. But they’re not.Instead, many of the biggest publishers are charging schools and libraries top dollar, putting digital books out of reach for tons of kids who need them while putting severe restrictions on how schools can use the books they’re now renting, rather than owning. The draconian terms mean, for example, that a single e-copy of The Diary of Anne Frank can cost a school district as much as $27 per student per year—with the lion’s share of the money going to billion-dollar publishing companies.“I don’t think parents understand that what their children are learning is based on the decisions of publishers,” a teacher in South Boston told us.Shrinking district budgets had already forced teachers to take extreme measures to provide quality learning materials for their students; the non-negotiable need for expensive distance-learning materials during the pandemic only made matters worse. One teacher took screenshots of every page of a graphic novel and compiled them into a PDF for his class; another reads just one page of a book each day during virtual story time in order to avoid copyright restrictions. Others have gained access to Learning Ally, which provides e-books for the print-disabled, by claiming learning-disabled status for every student they teach. In October, the National Education Association reported that nearly a quarter of students don’t have what they need for online learning.“I’m a teacher, not a copyright lawyer,” said an art educator who teaches mostly via YouTube video. “I worry in the future that these videos will harm me in some way.”It’s not an abstract concern; violating copyright can land school districts in serious trouble. In 2019, Houston Public schools were ordered to pay $9.2 million to a publisher for violating copyright law. The recent lawsuit against the Internet Archive’s Open Library was filed by four of the world’s biggest publishers, who claim that the laws that apply to paper books bought and loaned in libraries don’t apply to digital books. The publishers’ ultimate goal is to turn e-books into assets that libraries and schools can only rent, and never own. The stakes couldn’t be higher.As the debate rages over the legal aspects of owning digital assets, rather than licensing them on terms set by corporations—which is at its core a fight over the right of schools and libraries to provide books for everyone, regardless of income level or zip code—poorer kids and their families are the losers. As Heather Joseph, the executive director of the Scholarly Publishing and Academic Resources Coalition, said at a recent event, “People can still get access to resources with a card, but it is no longer with a library card or a student ID; it’s with a credit card. A library card is a legitimate, equalizing force that ensures everyone has access to knowledge.”The good news is that the Biden administration seems to be taking learning equity seriously. The new American Rescue Plan allocates $7 billion to support teachers and students with connected devices. But Congress must also take more and bolder steps, not just to beef up school budgets, but to protect that money from profiteers.This spring, the new nonprofit Library Futures organized library groups to support initiatives that balance copyright with the service of the public good, including Controlled Digital Lending, which allows libraries to buy and lend digital materials on the same terms as print books. Oregon Senator Ron Wyden—who is the son of a librarian—spoke recently in support of these initiatives at a recent Georgetown Law panel.“How do you combat falsehoods and lies?” he asked. “Some say, let’s just force internet platforms to take down disinformation... that’s unconstitutional. The First Amendment protects 98 percent of all speech. But even if it was legal, putting the government in charge of policing what’s true and false is a horrendous idea... What government needs to do is to make sure that every single American has easy, free access to reliable information from trustworthy sources, so we have more good information to combat the bad stuff. That’s the role that libraries were designed to fill.”What we need, in other words, is an approach that balances copyright with the free and equal access to information that’s the hallmark of a healthy society. Connecting the fight against disinformation to protecting every student’s access to good books is smart policy, and smart politics.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Suspect in custody after fatal triple-shooting in Kenosha bar

    ‘A person of interest has been located and will be criminally charged,’ police say

  • Going to the movies postpandemic will be much different

    Russell Schwartz, a film and media arts professor who has worked on marketing for films like The Lord of the Rings trilogy, discusses how everything from making movies to watching them will change after COVID.

  • Judge resigns after repeatedly using n-word

    Natalie T. Chase is stepping down from the bench after being found to have ‘undermined confidence in the impartiality of the judiciary’ in a number of incidents

  • NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter will attempt to fly again on Monday, following several delays

    After a few setbacks, Nasa's helicopter will finally get on its way, following its landing with Perseverance back in February.

  • Secret Republican memo that ‘would burn down the internet’ revealed

    Republican lawmakers seek to modify Section 230 to rein in big technology firms

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene does U-turn on ‘America First’ caucus after GOP blowback

    Rep. Greene accused the media of ‘false narratives’ and focusing on race to ‘divide the American people with hate through identity politics’

  • Fact check: No, Queen Elizabeth II was not laughing at a prank played by Prince Philip

    An image online claims to show Queen Elizabeth II laughing at a prank played by Prince Philip. But, it was actually bees that caused the buzz.

  • Biden news: White House warns Russia of consequences if Navalny dies as John Kerry apologises for Trump

    Follow the latest in US politics

  • 'Britcoin' digital currency being considered by UK

    British authorities are exploring the possibility of creating a new digital currency that Treasury chief Rishi Sunak touted as "Britcoin." The Bank of England and the Treasury said Monday that they will work together to assess the benefits of a central bank digital currency, at a time when cash payments are generally on the decline, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The bank said the new currency, if it comes to pass, would be a new form of digital money for use by households and businesses and would exist alongside cash and bank deposits, rather than replacing them.

  • Boucher, Raptors hand Thunder 10th straight loss, 112-106

    Chris Boucher had 31 points and 11 rebounds, and the Toronto Raptors extended Oklahoma City's season-worst losing streak to 10 games, beating the Thunder 112-106 on Sunday night. Gary Trent Jr. added 23 points for Toronto, which has won three straight. Malachi Flynn had 15 points and eight rebounds.

  • Suspect arrested after manhunt for shooter who killed 3 people at tavern in Kenosha, Wisconsin

    The shooting in Kenosha, Wisconsin, unfolded early Sunday, leaving three people dead. A person of interest was arrested after a manhunt.

  • Hester Ford: Oldest living American dies

    ‘She never “fit into a one size fit all box” as she was a master inventor and innovator’

  • Biden news: President plays golf for first time in office as woman charged with threatening VP Harris

    Follow the latest updates

  • Pig’s head thrown at former residence of Derek Chauvin defence witness who claimed use of force was justified

    Police suggest ‘suspects in this vandalism were targeting’ Barry Brodd for his testimony

  • Rep. Steve Stivers, former chair of top Republican committee, to leave Congress early

    Rep. Steve Stivers (R-Ohio), former chair of the National Republican Congressional Committee, announced Monday that he will be retiring from Congress on May 16 to become president and CEO of the Ohio Chamber of Commerce.Why it matters: Stivers' resignation will add breathing room to the Democrats' razor-thin majority in the House and create a special election in Ohio's Republican-leaning 15th congressional district.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Between the lines: Stivers raised $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2021 and was reportedly considering a run for U.S. Senate in Ohio.What he's saying: "For the past decade, it has been my honor and privilege to serve the people of Ohio's 15th Congressional District," Stivers, who has served in Congress since 2011, wrote in a tweet."Throughout my career, I've worked to promote policies that drive our economy forward, get folks to work, and put our fiscal house in order.""I'm excited to announce that I will be taking on a new opportunity that allows me to continue to do that," he added. More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Texas didn’t see a COVID surge after opening and ending its mask mandate. Here’s why

    Public health experts said it was premature to end the mandates and the governor should’ve waited longer until more people were vaccinated, but so far, the decision seems to have paid off.

  • Mike Lindell says his company MyPillow is suing Dominion for $1.6 billion

    MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell has repeatedly accused Dominion Voting Systems of switching votes from Trump to Biden. This has been thoroughly debunked.

  • Toni Braxton, 53, unveils bald head and fit physique in bikini post

    The singer celebrated a “Red Hot Sunday” in her latest Instagram post. In a post on her official Instagram account, Toni Braxton, 53, unveiled her bald head and fit physique in a red bikini. Braxton is “letting it flow” on social media.

  • Watch NASA attempt to fly the Ingenuity helicopter on Mars for the first time

    NASA's Mars helicopter is set to make spaceflight history. But "there's a lot of things that could go wrong," one Ingenuity engineer said.