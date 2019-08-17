Is CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) Potentially Undervalued?

CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX), which is in the it business, and is based in United States, led the NYSE gainers with a relatively large price hike in the past couple of weeks. As a mid-cap stock with high coverage by analysts, you could assume any recent changes in the company’s outlook is already priced into the stock. But what if there is still an opportunity to buy? Today I will analyse the most recent data on CoreLogic’s outlook and valuation to see if the opportunity still exists.

What's the opportunity in CoreLogic?

According to my valuation model, CoreLogic seems to be fairly priced at around 20% below my intrinsic value, which means if you buy CoreLogic today, you’d be paying a fair price for it. And if you believe the company’s true value is $57.99, then there isn’t much room for the share price grow beyond what it’s currently trading. What's more, CoreLogic’s share price may be more stable over time (relative to the market), as indicated by its low beta.

What does the future of CoreLogic look like?

Future outlook is an important aspect when you’re looking at buying a stock, especially if you are an investor looking for growth in your portfolio. Although value investors would argue that it’s the intrinsic value relative to the price that matter the most, a more compelling investment thesis would be high growth potential at a cheap price. CoreLogic’s earnings over the next few years are expected to double, indicating a very optimistic future ahead. This should lead to stronger cash flows, feeding into a higher share value.

What this means for you:

Are you a shareholder? CLGX’s optimistic future growth appears to have been factored into the current share price, with shares trading around its fair value. However, there are also other important factors which we haven’t considered today, such as the track record of its management team. Have these factors changed since the last time you looked at the stock? Will you have enough conviction to buy should the price fluctuates below the true value?

Are you a potential investor? If you’ve been keeping an eye on CLGX, now may not be the most advantageous time to buy, given it is trading around its fair value. However, the positive outlook is encouraging for the company, which means it’s worth diving deeper into other factors such as the strength of its balance sheet, in order to take advantage of the next price drop.

