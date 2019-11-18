Should CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Be Disappointed With Their 39% Profit?

Low-cost index funds make it easy to achieve average market returns. But across the board there are plenty of stocks that underperform the market. For example, the CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CORR) share price return of 39% over three years lags the market return in the same period. Having said that, the 27% increase over the past year is good to see.

While markets are a powerful pricing mechanism, share prices reflect investor sentiment, not just underlying business performance. One way to examine how market sentiment has changed over time is to look at the interaction between a company's share price and its earnings per share (EPS).

During the three years of share price growth, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust actually saw its earnings per share (EPS) drop 37% per year.

So we doubt that the market is looking to EPS for its main judge of the company's value. Given this situation, it makes sense to look at other metrics too.

We doubt the dividend payments explain the share price rise, since we don't see any improvement in that regard. The revenue decline of 0.3% would scarcely encourage buyers. Ultimately, we can't really explain why the share price is up, but the answer could lie in a more detailed look at the data.

You can see how earnings and revenue have changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

NYSE:CORR Income Statement, November 18th 2019 More

What About Dividends?

It is important to consider the total shareholder return, as well as the share price return, for any given stock. Whereas the share price return only reflects the change in the share price, the TSR includes the value of dividends (assuming they were reinvested) and the benefit of any discounted capital raising or spin-off. Arguably, the TSR gives a more comprehensive picture of the return generated by a stock. As it happens, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust's TSR for the last 3 years was 76%, which exceeds the share price return mentioned earlier. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

It's good to see that CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has rewarded shareholders with a total shareholder return of 36% in the last twelve months. Of course, that includes the dividend. That gain is better than the annual TSR over five years, which is 16%. Therefore it seems like sentiment around the company has been positive lately. Someone with an optimistic perspective could view the recent improvement in TSR as indicating that the business itself is getting better with time. Before spending more time on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust it might be wise to click here to see if insiders have been buying or selling shares.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

