Coresight Research Announces Acquisition of Alternative Data Analytics, Expands Service Offerings, Welcomes Daniel Goldberg as Chief Data Strategy Officer

Coresight Research, a global provider of research, data, events and advisory services for consumer-facing retail technology and retail real estate companies and investors, today announces that it has acquired Alternative Data Analytics, a leading data strategy and insights firm. As part of the transition, Daniel Goldberg, Founder of Alternative Data Analytics, will join Coresight Research as Chief Data Strategy Officer.

“Through this acquisition, Coresight Research will significantly increase our data capabilities and further extend our expertise in data-driven research," said Deborah Weinswig, CEO and Founder of Coresight Research. “The buildout of a data advisory practice has been on our roadmap since the launch of our data science operations in Lagos last year, and Coresight Research will now possess an enhanced ability to consolidate and convert data into knowledge.”

A renowned figure in data strategy and alternative data, Daniel Goldberg understands the decision-making processes of senior executives. Through Alternative Data Analytics, he has focused on building complex data sets and productizing them for accessibility and monetization. He has spent the last decade implementing data strategies to improve decision making.

“Coresight Research’s global reach and corporate-focused client base will provide our data business with a greatly expanded network of clients and data buyers in the retail, retail tech, consumer and real estate spaces,” noted Goldberg. “Additionally, my role as Chief Data Strategy Officer will open up a significant opportunity to meet the expanding need for data products by the firm’s growing client base.”

“As corporations accelerate their use of data to improve operational efficiencies, target customers and re-engineer the supply chain, Coresight Research’s enhanced offering—combining new data products and services with its well-established and award-winning research and insights—will be a key differentiator,” Goldberg added.

As part of the expansion of its data services offerings, Coresight Research recently launched its Store Intelligence Platform, an interactive, real-time solution for tracking store openings, closures and active store counts as well as accessing additional analytics. The comprehensive platform offers a proprietary view into the changing world of retail real estate and is already driving improved decision making for clients. The offering will be especially valuable in light of the numerous financial and operational challenges that retailers are facing during this period of change in consumer expectations and last-mile delivery models.

About Alternative Data Analytics

With a 100% focus on the alternative data space over the last 10 years, Alternative Data Analytics is among the most experienced, knowledgeable and well-connected data advisory firms in the financial services industry. Alternative Data Analytics is a leading provider of advisory and consulting services to the rapidly growing alternative data ecosystem, working with both data buyers and data/analytics providers, among others. Advising firms on global data strategy, the firm builds in-house data teams; identifies, captures, and centralizes internally generated data; and sources unique third-party alternative data sets (i.e., geolocation, email receipts, global shipping data, social media sentiment, credit cards). Data monetization and go-to-market offerings include product development, data quality assessments, compliance navigation, marketing presentations, and client introductions to data and analytics companies looking to create new revenue streams.

About Daniel Goldberg (Founder, Alternative Data Analytics)

Before founding Alternative Data Analytics, Daniel Goldberg was founder and CEO of the first alternative data analytics business using email data to come to market and service the buy-side. He also brings 12+ years of Wall Street (sell-side and buy-side) experience, having worked for Hunter Global Investors and Bear Stearns, after starting his career at Ernst & Young. As the senior analyst at Bear Stearns covering the broker, asset manager and financial technology sectors, Daniel was recognized by Institutional Investor Magazine for his outstanding work from 2000 to 2007. He currently serves as an active advisory board member for several alternative data companies and is a regular participant in industry conferences, where he is well positioned to comment on the evolution of the Alternative Data ecosystem and data strategy in general.

Coresight Research is a research and advisory firm specializing in the intersection between retail and technology. Established in 2018 by leading global retail analyst Deborah Weinswig, the firm is headquartered in New York, with offices in London, Lagos, Hong Kong, Shanghai and Mangalore (India). The firm leverages its thought leadership and global community to assist retailers, brands, retail technology companies, investors, and retail real estate companies set a winning course through the disruption shaping global retail by providing data-driven research to help clients see around the corners and to stay a step ahead; innovator services including research, events, podcasts, networking, and other services to drive a steepening of the adoption curve; and strategic advisory services to identify and execute strategies to seize innovation opportunities. For more information, visit www.coresight.com.

