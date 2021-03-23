CoreSite Realty Stock Is Estimated To Be Fairly Valued

The stock of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR, 30-year Financials) shows every sign of being fairly valued, according to GuruFocus Value calculation. GuruFocus Value is GuruFocus' estimate of the fair value at which the stock should be traded. It is calculated based on the historical multiples that the stock has traded at, the past business growth and analyst estimates of future business performance. If the price of a stock is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. On the other hand, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher. At its current price of $118.79 per share and the market cap of $5.1 billion, CoreSite Realty stock is believed to be fairly valued. GF Value for CoreSite Realty is shown in the chart below.


Because CoreSite Realty is fairly valued, the long-term return of its stock is likely to be close to the rate of its business growth, which averaged 1.8% over the past three years and is estimated to grow 6.60% annually over the next three to five years.

Investing in companies with poor financial strength has a higher risk of permanent loss of capital. Thus, it is important to carefully review the financial strength of a company before deciding whether to buy its stock. Looking at the cash-to-debt ratio and interest coverage is a great starting point for understanding the financial strength of a company. CoreSite Realty has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.00, which is in the bottom 10% of the companies in REITs industry. GuruFocus ranks the overall financial strength of CoreSite Realty at 3 out of 10, which indicates that the financial strength of CoreSite Realty is poor. This is the debt and cash of CoreSite Realty over the past years:

It is less risky to invest in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over long term. A company with high profit margins is usually a safer investment than those with low profit margins. CoreSite Realty has been profitable 9 over the past 10 years. Over the past twelve months, the company had a revenue of $606.8 million and earnings of $1.96 a share. Its operating margin is 23.03%, which ranks worse than 74% of the companies in REITs industry. Overall, the profitability of CoreSite Realty is ranked 7 out of 10, which indicates fair profitability. This is the revenue and net income of CoreSite Realty over the past years:

Growth is probably the most important factor in the valuation of a company. GuruFocus research has found that growth is closely correlated with the long term performance of a company's stock. The faster a company is growing, the more likely it is to be creating value for shareholders, especially if the growth is profitable. The 3-year average annual revenue growth rate of CoreSite Realty is 1.8%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 0.2%, which ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry.

One can also evaluate a company's profitability by comparing its return on invested capital (ROIC) to its weighted average cost of capital (WACC). Return on invested capital (ROIC) measures how well a company generates cash flow relative to the capital it has invested in its business. The weighted average cost of capital (WACC) is the rate that a company is expected to pay on average to all its security holders to finance its assets. If the return on invested capital exceeds the weighted average cost of capital, the company is likely creating value for its shareholders. During the past 12 months, CoreSite Realty's ROIC is 6.60 while its WACC came in at 2.87. The historical ROIC vs WACC comparison of CoreSite Realty is shown below:

In closing, the stock of CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR, 30-year Financials)is believed to be fairly valued. The company's financial condition is poor and its profitability is fair. Its growth ranks in the middle range of the companies in REITs industry. To learn more about CoreSite Realty stock, you can check out its 30-year Financials here. To find out the high quality companies that may deliever above average returns, please check out GuruFocus High Quality Low Capex Screener. This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

