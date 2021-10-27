CoreSite Realty's (NYSE:COR) five-year earnings growth trails the stellar shareholder returns

The most you can lose on any stock (assuming you don't use leverage) is 100% of your money. But when you pick a company that is really flourishing, you can make more than 100%. For example, the CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) share price has soared 102% in the last half decade. Most would be very happy with that. We note the stock price is up 3.9% in the last seven days.

Since the stock has added US$241m to its market cap in the past week alone, let's see if underlying performance has been driving long-term returns.

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One imperfect but simple way to consider how the market perception of a company has shifted is to compare the change in the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price movement.

Over half a decade, CoreSite Realty managed to grow its earnings per share at 5.9% a year. This EPS growth is lower than the 15% average annual increase in the share price. So it's fair to assume the market has a higher opinion of the business than it did five years ago. That's not necessarily surprising considering the five-year track record of earnings growth. This optimism is visible in its fairly high P/E ratio of 81.36.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

What About Dividends?

When looking at investment returns, it is important to consider the difference between total shareholder return (TSR) and share price return. The TSR incorporates the value of any spin-offs or discounted capital raisings, along with any dividends, based on the assumption that the dividends are reinvested. It's fair to say that the TSR gives a more complete picture for stocks that pay a dividend. We note that for CoreSite Realty the TSR over the last 5 years was 147%, which is better than the share price return mentioned above. And there's no prize for guessing that the dividend payments largely explain the divergence!

A Different Perspective

CoreSite Realty shareholders are up 25% for the year (even including dividends). But that return falls short of the market. The silver lining is that the gain was actually better than the average annual return of 20% per year over five year. This could indicate that the company is winning over new investors, as it pursues its strategy. While it is well worth considering the different impacts that market conditions can have on the share price, there are other factors that are even more important. Case in point: We've spotted 2 warning signs for CoreSite Realty you should be aware of, and 1 of them makes us a bit uncomfortable.

