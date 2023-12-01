Corewell Health, Priority Health patients affected by data breach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Over a million patients of Corewell Health in Southeast Michigan and Priority Health may have had their information impacted after a data breach at a company used by both.

Welltok, Inc., which is used by Corewell and Priority Health as a portal to communicate with patients as well as promote a healthy lifestyle, said that an “unauthorized actor exploited software vulnerabilities” on May 30 and was able to extract data. In a review of the data, Welltok learned that around 1 million patients of Corewell Health on the Southeast side of Michigan as well as 2,500 Priority health members were impacted, according to the hospital system.

For Priority Health members, names, addresses and health insurance identification may have been affected. For Corewell Health patients in Southeast Michigan, names dates of birth, email addresses, phone numbers, diagnoses, health insurance information and Social Security Numbers may have been impacted.

In a notice, Welltok said it has no evidence that any information was misused. Welltok has sent letters to notify patients who were impacted. It is offering free credit monitoring to those patients.

System and security concerns have since been resolved, according to Welltok.

For questions or more information on the potential impact, call Welltok’s dedicated assistance line at 800.628.2141.

Welltok is used by many hospital and insurance systems across the country. The following organizations were affected, according to Welltok:

Asuris Northwest Health

BridgeSpan Health

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota and Blue Plus

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas

Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina

Corewell Health

Faith Regional Health Services

Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey

Hospital & Medical Foundation of Paris, Inc. dba Horizon Health

Mass General Brigham Health Plan

Priority Health

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Oregon

Regence BlueShield

Regence BlueCross BlueShield of Utah

Regence Blue Shield of Idaho

St. Bernards Healthcare

Sutter Health

Trane Technologies Company LLC and/or group health plans sponsored by Trane Technologies Company LLC or Trane U.S. Inc.

The group health plans of Stanford Health Care, of Stanford Health Care, Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford, Stanford Health Care Tri-Valley, Stanford Medicine Partners, and Packard Children’s Health Alliance

The Guthrie Clinic

