Corey Chesnut appointed to Barbourville City Council

Jarrod Mills, The Times-Tribune, Corbin, Ky.
·2 min read

Mar. 25—BARBOURVILLE — In a brief special-called meeting Wednesday evening, the Barbourville City Council appointed a new member following the resignation of Calvin Manis earlier this week.

Council Member Ronnie Moore suggested Corey Chesnut fulfill the unexpired term of now former council member Manis.

"I've had the opportunity to talk to Corey Chesnut," said Moore. "He seems to be interested. He's very involved in the city, very intelligent. He has expressed to me that he would be willing to serve the unexpired term."

The council then unanimously approved appointing Chesnut to the council. No other options were discussed.

Chesnut will now serve the rest of Manis' unexpired term, which is set to end Dec. 31, 2022.

Chesnut is the market president for Forcht Bank in Barbourville.

Manis, who spent nearly three decades as a member of the city council, resigned via a letter Monday after being ordered to report to the United States Marshals Services in London on March 24 to be remanded to custody pending his sentence scheduled for July 7.

Manis, 74, was arrested last summer after the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) visited three pharmacies in the Tri-County. After investigating, officials were able to learn that Manis had conspired with Barbourville resident John Pasternak, 53, and others in unlawfully distributing illicit drugs.

Pasternak, who pleaded guilty on March 8, would sponsor or provide money and other resources to individuals enabling them to obtain prescriptions, often from out-of-state doctors.

On March 4, a 27-count indictment was filed in U.S. District Court against eight physicians, a nurse, and two Kentucky men in relation to illegitimate prescriptions being issued by physicians at EHC Medical Offices, PLLC located in Tennessee. Pasternak and those he sponsored would then get those prescriptions filled at Manis's pharmacy, Parkway Pharmacy, located at 726 S. US Hwy 25E in Barbourville.

According to Manis' plea agreement, Manis admits to having dispensed (or caused the dispensing of) 31,332 oxycodone pills of various sizes, 434 hydrocodone pills of various sizes, and 3,966 oxymorhpone pills of various sizes.

Manis was originally indicted on a 16-count indictment, however his plea agreement saw counts 2-16 dropped.

Both Manis and Pasternak could face a maximum 20 years in prison. Part of Pasternak's plea will see him forfeit $250,000. Manis has agreed to forfeit the property in which is pharmacy is located, and the bank account in the name of Parkway Pharmacy in the amount of $216,740.10.

On July 3, 2008 Manis pleaded guilty to a federal misdemeanor charge of misbranding a drug, which he was sentenced to three years of probation and $10,000 fine. Later that same year in October, he pleaded guilty to a related charge to one count of being a licensed firearms dealer who failed to maintain records of transactions at his place of business.

Recommended Stories

  • ‘The Most Beautiful Place on Earth’ You Might Not Be Allowed to Leave

    GettyThe border between Georgia and Abkhazia is oddly desolate. A long, wide bridge crosses a narrow river that has almost run dry.There is nearly more water on the bridge than under it. And as the bridge is in the no-man’s-land that lies between the mother country and the breakaway republic, no-one takes responsibility for its upkeep. With every year that passes, the gaping potholes in the asphalt get deeper.A clutch of women clothed in black followed behind me, all weighed down with carrier bags laden with Georgian goods. Every now and then, a car emblazoned with the logo of some international aid organization crept across the bridge. Three thin horses passed us pulling a cartload of people who had paid so as not to have to cross the no-man’s-land on foot.I reached the three or four shacks that made up passport control, and waited in the queue. It is not particularly difficult for foreigners to get an entry visa to Akbhazia, you just have to remember to register on the official government website a few weeks in advance. But something had gone wrong with my online registration, as I did not receive confirmation until my entry visa had almost expired. As a result, I had only two days to visit the breakaway republic.“As soon as you get to Sukhumi, you must go to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and get an exit visa,” the passport officer told me. “Otherwise we cannot let you out again.”I promised to do as he said, popped my passport back in my bag, and walked into Akbhazia. The first time I had been there was with my mother, five years earlier. Back then, the border had felt ominous and frightening. Highly polished cars had stopped alongside each other, windows had rolled down and money had exchanged hands. In general, people had seemed unfriendly, almost hostile, but we eventually found a driver who could take us to Sukhumi, the capital. The bumpy, potholed road took us past bombed ghost towns; the bloated cadavers of cattle lay in the ditches. The warning from the Norwegian Ministry of Foreign Affairs kept playing in my head: “The Ministry advises against all travel to the breakaway republics of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.” I imagined the worst, but did not dare say anything to my mother, as it was I, after all, who had suggested the rather unorthodox holiday destination.To what extent can we rely on our memory? Once again I asked myself that question when I left passport control and walked over to the car park. The area which had seemed so dismal the previous time felt very ordinary now, almost inconsequential, in the February sunshine. I walked over to the row of minibuses, found one that was going to Sukhumi, and got myself a seat. The driver neglected to say that he intended to stop for half an hour in the nearest town, but he did buy me a coffee. After all, I was a foreigner and a guest.The view from the window was just as I remembered it, however. We drove past burnt-out buildings, abandoned villages and factories that had not been in operation since the Soviet era. Everything was overgrown and uncared for, and the roads were in a terrible state–they had been patched together badly and were full of potholes.In terms of area, Abkhazia is twice as big as South Ossetia, and about the same size as Lebanon, which is not the only thing the two countries have in common. As in Lebanon, people of many different ethnicities lived side by side in peace before the killing started and war became the norm. The landscape is also similar; by the coast it is green and fertile, with beaches and hotels, but the snow-capped mountains with their slopes and ski resorts are no more than a short drive away. Before the war, about half a million people lived in Abkhazia, twice as many as there are now. The Border: A Journey Around Russia Through North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and the Northeast Passage Courtesy of Pegasus Books “Abkhazia was a paradise,” Giorgi Jakhaia said, when I met the blogger in Tbilisi before I went to Abkhazia. He had escaped when he was eighteen, in the final weeks of the war in 1993. “Everyone was happy, everyone had a house and job, and no-one needed to worry about tomorrow,” Georgi claimed. “All the rich people in the Soviet Union lived in Abkhazia. They lived the high life and drove around in their Suzukis, even though no-one in the Soviet Union was supposed to own such expensive cars. If it had not been for the war, Abkhazia would be like Monaco or Monte Carlo today!”The ethnic Abkhazians are related to the Kabardians and the Cherkessians of North Caucasus, but have lived alongside the Georgians for more than a thousand years. During the war of independence in the early Nineties, the Russians gave them military support, and Russia is now the breakaway republic’s closest ally and partner. But that was not always the case. In the nineteenth century, the Abkhazians put up far more opposition to the Russians than the Georgians did. The Abkhazians sided with the Cherkessians to the north of the mountains, and many took part in the fight against the Russian army. In 1864, when after decades of war the Russians had crushed any resistance in the Caucasus, the collective punishment for the Cherkessians was exile to the Ottoman Empire. Several hundred thousand Cherkessians and Abkhazians were squeezed onto overfull boats and sent across the Black Sea, and another couple of hundred thousand were forced to flee. Many of them died, and the Black Sea coast was left empty and abandoned.In the years that followed, the Abkhazians who were left rebelled on several occasions against the Russians, which in turn led to new deportations and the introduction of a new law that banned Abkhazians from living on the coast or in the largest cities and towns. This law remained in place until 1907. Georgians, Greeks and Armenians moved into the deserted Abkhazian villages. Then, at the start of the 1930s, the feared Lavrenty Beria was put in charge of the South Caucasus region. Beria, himself a Mingrelian, a minority Georgian people, had been born in Abkhazia and he made it possible for even more Georgians to move there. In 1939, the number of Abkhazian inhabitants was as low as eighteen per cent of the total population, and this figure remained stable until the dissolution of the Soviet Union. Close to half the population, that is to say, forty-five per cent, was Georgian.Under Gorbachev, the divide between the Abkhazians and the Georgians grew. While the Georgians fantasized about independence, the Abkhazians wanted to remain part of the Soviet Union, preferably as a separate Soviet republic and not as part of Georgia. In spring 1989, several thousand Abkhazians signed a declaration demanding the establishment of a separate Abkhazian Soviet Socialist Republic. This provoked the Georgians, and thousands demonstrated against the proposals. Tensions grew and on April 9 the Soviet army rolled into Tbilisi to calm things down. Twenty-one people were killed and several hundred injured. Nine months later, Soviet soldiers marched into Baku, and only made things worse there, too.In April 1991, Georgia declared independence from the Soviet Union. The Abkhazians, on the other hand, worked to maintain the union. By granting the Abkhazians a generous proportion of seats in the Abkhazian parliament, at the expense of the Armenians and Georgians, the politicians in Tbilisi managed to quieten things down, for a while at least. In February 1992, the Georgian parliament decided to reintroduce the constitution from 1921, which makes no mention of an autonomous Abkhazia, Ossetia or Adjara. In response, the Abkhazians reintroduced in July that year the 1925 constitution, which did recognise Akbhazia as a union republic. In other words, the Abkhazian parliament declared its independence from Georgia. The response was not long in coming: on August 14, Georgian tanks moved into Sukhumi. The Georgian army, which was made up in part of newly released prisoners, had no discipline, and the soldiers rampaged, raped and plundered. The Abkhazians were supported by the Confederation of Mountain Peoples of the Caucasus, which dreamed of a free Caucasus, and they eventually also got weapons from Russia.Georgia stood to lose a lot. A quarter of a million ethnic Georgians lived in Abkhazia and the region covered about half of the country’s coastline on the Black Sea. The war, which barely made the headlines in the West, was a succession of appalling incidents on both sides, and it lurched in fits and starts, punctuated by fleeting ceasefires that were broken time and again. When the Abkhazian forces took control of Sukhumi in September 1993, the remaining Georgians fled the city in panic, in order to avoid the mayhem.“We left Sukhumi on a Ukrainian warship on September 27,” Giorgi Jakhaia told me. “We heard later that Sukhumi had fallen. It happened that very day. Not everyone was as lucky as we were, and many had to flee over the mountains. The snow came early that year, and hundreds of refugees froze to death on their way through the mountain pass. We were put up in a hotel in Tbilisi, the one which is now the Holiday Inn. Nearly all the hotels in Tbilisi were made into temporary accommodation for refugees from Abkhazia. We lived in that hotel room for ten years.”At least eight thousand people lost their lives. With the exception of a few thousand who lived in the Gali district, close to the Georgian border, all the Georgians left Abkhazia. About 50,000 Georgians from Gali have since returned to their homes, but more than 200,000 Georgian refugees still live elsewhere. Many of them are in temporary refugee centers, and their lives remain on hold. “I dream of moving back to Sukhumi one day,” says Giorgi, who often posts photographs of the old Abkhazia in his blog. “It is the most beautiful place on earth.”Excerpted with permission from The Border: A Journey Around Russia Through North Korea, China, Mongolia, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Ukraine, Belarus, Lithuania, Poland, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, Norway, and the Northeast Passage by Erika Fatland. Courtesy of Pegasus Books.Read more at The Daily Beast.Get our top stories in your inbox every day. Sign up now!Daily Beast Membership: Beast Inside goes deeper on the stories that matter to you. Learn more.

  • Tarrant jail fails inspection after state finds 140 inmates were not given ‘dayroom time’

    This happened on 93 separate days between September and February.

  • Mexico charges 3, detains 25 in ambush killing of 13 police

    Investigators have identified three people as the suspected masterminds of last week’s ambush slaying of 13 law enforcement officers in central Mexico, and a drug gang appears to have been involved, authorities said Tuesday. The prosecutor’s office in the State of Mexico said 25 others have been detained in the case and are suspected of working for the Familia Michoacana drug gang. Warrants have been issued for the three purported masterminds, but they apparently remain at large.

  • Man opens fire at SW Dade shopping plaza and then leads police on a chase. No one is hurt

    A man is in custody after Miami-Dade police say he opened fire in a Southwest Miami-Dade shopping center and then led officers on a brief chase Thursday morning.

  • ‘The Lost Sons’: A baby snatched from a Chicago hospital in 1964 was reunited with his parents 15-months later. But was it the same baby?

    Paul Fronczak was abducted from a Chicago hospital in 1964, before being allegedly found 15-months later. New documentary, The Lost Sons, reveals that all was not as it seemed.

  • Giuliani could be hit with ‘false statement’ charges in Georgia, report says

    The former New York City mayor continually pushed unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud

  • ‘How dare you’: Ted Cruz and Lauren Boebert condemned over prayers for Boulder shooting victims despite push on gun rights

    ‘You care more about keeping the gun lobby on your donor list than you do about any gun victims’

  • U.S. weekly jobless claims hit one-year low in boost to economic outlook

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a one-year low last week, providing a powerful boost to an economy on the verge of stronger growth as the public health situation improves and temperatures rise. But the labor market is not out of the woods yet, with the weekly jobless claims report from the Labor Department on Thursday showing a staggering 18.953 million people were still receiving unemployment checks in early March. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits tumbled 97,000 to a seasonally adjusted 684,000 for the week ended March 20, the lowest since mid-March.

  • Biden press conference – live: Zuckerberg mocked at Capitol as Fox says president’s ‘dementia’ to be revealed

    Follow the latest updates

  • Hospital executive who fast-tracked vaccines to Trump hotel staff quits

    Anosh Ahmed purchased $2.7m 43rd-floor condo in building late last year

  • Sarm Heslop missing: FBI investigating disappearance of British woman

    Authorities have not declared a criminal investigation in the search

  • Myanmar military frees hundreds of detained protesters, child victim buried

    Several buses full of prisoners drove out of Yangon's Insein Prison in the morning, lawyers and other witnesses said. A spokesman for the military did not answer calls. "All the released are the ones arrested due to the protests, as well as night arrests or those who were out to buy something," said a member of a legal advisory group who said he saw about 15 buses leaving.

  • How Biden can truly differentiate his North Korea policy

    North Korea tested short-range missiles this past weekend, The Washington Post reported Tuesday, a move seen by many as a provocation of the new Biden administration. President Biden has yet to announce a comprehensive policy toward North Korea, but the State Department — and the Post story — are teasing the forthcoming posture as distinct from "President Donald Trump's top-down approach of meeting directly with Kim Jong Un and President Barack Obama's bottom-up formulation, which swore off engagement until Pyongyang changed its behavior." That's welcome news, as is Biden's appropriately measured response to the missiles. But it's difficult figure out what the promised distinction could be. Trump and Obama's approaches differed greatly in style, but their substantive demand of the Kim regime was the same: Completely denuclearize, then perhaps we can think about possibly lifting some of our sanctions. Biden's campaign suggested this is his position, too. At the last presidential debate, he said he'd only meet with Kim after he agreed to "drawing down his nuclear capacity." Here's the problem with the denuclearization-first approach: It won't happen. North Korea has been incredibly clear about this. Pyongyang's (not unreasonable) belief is that if their nuclear arsenal is surrendered, the U.S. will force a regime change, deposing and perhaps executing Kim. Their evidence? We just did it in Iraq and Libya, two other cruel dictatorships without nukes. If Biden really wants to chart a new course, then, he must reorient his perspective on denuclearization. Is it desirable? Of course! But it's not achievable for the foreseeable future. Making it a precondition of productive U.S.-North Korea engagement precludes productive engagement. Denuclearization should be the long-term goal, the pinnacle of a gradually normalized relationship reinforced by more restrained U.S. foreign policy. In the near term, Biden should dramatically lower his expectations and seek concessions Pyongyang might actually make. Nuclear freeze is a great option. So is a peace treaty for the Korean War and humanitarian gains for the North Korean people. Biden won't personally get the big win. This could take decades of patient negotiations with lots of setbacks. But maybe after all that, denuclearization will be on the table. More stories from theweek.comIs Biden setting Harris up to fail?A pro-Trump evangelical advised getting the COVID-19 vaccine. His fans revolted.5 blisteringly funny cartoons about spring break superspreaders

  • India coronavirus: Why have vaccine exports been suspended?

    India is a big player in vaccine production - but companies are warning of supply problems.

  • Maryland lawmakers consider gun control bills centering around crime, 'ghost guns'

    As the debate over guns gets louder in the wake of the boulder shooting, Maryland legislators are considering several gun control bills.

  • Meghan, Harry clarify they ‘exchanged personal vows’ days before wedding after marriage certificate emerges

    The couple added new details to surprising facts revealed during their recent groundbreaking interview with Oprah Winfrey. During their recent interview with Oprah Winfrey, internationally famous couple Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle revealed shocking experiences as members of The Royal Family. One comment made by Markle resulted in viewers tuned into Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A Primetime Special being confused on the couple’s wedding date.

  • Mass. doctor on why we're seeing slow increase in COVID-19 cases

    Dr. Daniel Kuritzkes speaks about why the daily number of COVID-19 cases are starting to increase, and how Massachusetts compares to other states' vaccination efforts.

  • Capitalism and greed gave Britain its vaccine success, PM Johnson says

    Capitalism and greed gave Britain its success in vaccinating its population, Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers in a closed meeting, a remark that could rile up Brussels at a time when Britain faces an EU threat to block vaccine imports. "The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted Johnson as telling Conservative lawmakers on a Zoom meeting on Tuesday evening.

  • Politics latest news: No guarantee that Covid laws will end in six months, Matt Hancock admits - watch live

    Europe’s ‘Anglo-Saxon’ phobia is proving deadly PM warns EU that vaccine ban targeting the UK will backfire Coronavirus latest news: AstraZeneca vaccine more effective for over-65 UK needs vaccine imports from Europe to hit second jab targets, Ursula von der Leyen tells EU UK stuck with BBC licence fee until 2038, say MPs Subscribe to The Telegraph for a month-long free trial Matt Hancock has admitted he cannot guarantee the Covid legislation being voted on today will be retired in six months. Former minister and Conservative MP Steve Brine noted that Boris Johnson's explanation for the need to extend powers for six months was to deal with the backlogs in the NHS, courts and education. He added: "Now in six months' time, will we need that? Will we have therefore dealt with the backlog in the health service and in the courts? Or will he be needing to renew this again in six months?" The Health Secretary said the Coronavirus Act must be retired "within one year and preferably within six months". But he added: "I cannot answer whether we will be retiring it in six months. My preference would be yes, but given the last year, I think a prediction would be hasty." Sir Charles Walker said "as sure as eggs are eggs" MPs will be asked to renew legislation again at the end of September. "It is inevitable and anyone who thinks it is not inevitable is deluding themselves," the 1922 vice-chairman added. As many as 60 Conservative MPs could rebel against the Government's plans to extend emergency Covid legislation to October, well after the roadmap is due to end on June 21. Follow the latest updates below.

  • Rachel Levine makes history as she becomes first trans person confirmed by Senate for key post

    Dr Levine’s confirmation as assistant secretary is being hailed by LGBTQ rights groups