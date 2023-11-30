Corey Perry Shuts Down ‘Rumors,’ Says He’s Getting Help for Alcohol Abuse

Corey Perry broke his silence Thursday after his surprise ouster from the Chicago Blackhawks sparked widespread rumors on social media. “I am sickened by the impact this has had on others, and I want to make it clear that in no way did this situation involve any of my teammates or their families,” Perry said in a statement, shooting down an unfounded rumor his termination was connected to his relationship with Connor Bedard’s mother. “Most importantly, I want to directly apologize to those who have been negatively affected and I am sorry for the additional impact to others it has created. My behavior was inappropriate and wrong.” The Blackhawks had said Perry “engaged in conduct that is unacceptable,” but declined to elaborate on what specifically led to his contract’s termination. Perry said in his statement that he would seek mental health and alcohol treatment. “I have started working with experts in the mental health and substance abuse fields to discuss my struggles with alcohol and I will take whatever steps necessary to ensure this never happens again,” he said. “I hope to regain the trust and respect of everyone who has believed in me throughout my career.”

