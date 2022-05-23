Corgi blimey: Jubilee to feature puppet procession of the 'Queen's favourites'
Members of the Coventry-based arts company Imagineer, who specialise in outdoor works including the design of giant puppets, put the finishing touches to puppets and costumes which will feature in a procession during the Platinum Jubilee pageant, during a long weekend of celebrations marking Queen Elizabeth II's 70 years on the throne. The event in London, meant to showcase the "Queen's Favourites", will see a giant puppet representing Lady Godiva leading a troupe of horses, swans and boats, but also corgis, the Queen's favourite breed of dog.