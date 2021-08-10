Cori Bush's call to defund police rejected 2-1

America, it turns out, loves the police and, as a result, rejects liberal calls in Washington to defund law enforcement.

By a lopsided 2-1 margin, likely voters in a new Rasmussen Reports survey disagreed with anti-police sentiments aired by “Squad” member Rep. Cori Bush, who said last week that “defunding the police has to happen, we need to defund the police and put that money into social safety nets.”

Some 63% disagreed and 31% agreed with the defunding call, said Rasmussen.

In less than 30 seconds...



Cori Bush: “I’m going to make sure I have security.”

Also Cori Bush: “And defunding the police has to happen. We need to defund the police.”pic.twitter.com/yDgo0wviG2 — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) August 5, 2021

And by a 57%-33% margin, voters also agree that “new Democrats in Washington attack and degrade all law enforcement officers.”

The survey also revealed the depth of support that law enforcement officers have. It found that 71% rated their police departments as good to excellent.

And on the key question of police being racist, 68% “don’t think most police officers are racist,” according to survey results previewed by Secrets.

