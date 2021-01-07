Cori Bush introduces legislation to remove any in Congress who backed electoral college challenge

Congresswoman-elect Cori Bush also called for the impeachment of Donald Trump (AP)

Incoming House Democrat Cori Bush says she has introduced a resolution seeking the investigation and possible expulsion of members of the House of Representatives who objected to certifying Joe Biden’s election win.

The draft resolutions, shared on Twitter, stated that lawmakers trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election during Wednesday’s count of the electoral college ballots – normally just a ceremonial step – have violated their oath of office to uphold the constitution.

The freshman lawmaker was among the congressional leaders who were whisked to safety after Donald Trump’s supporters stormed the US Capitol in a desperate attempt to overturn the election result.

Several other politicians were trapped inside the Capitol throughout the rioting, locking themselves in their rooms or ducking down under tables to hide from the violent mob.

Ms Bush, who is also a member the House Judiciary Committee, demanded immediate fresh impeachment proceedings against Mr Trump - whose unsubstantiated conspiracy theories about fraud in the 3 November elections paved the way for Wednesday’s violence, and who actively encouraged them to march on the Capitol.

“As a member of House Judiciary, I am calling for the immediate impeachment of Donald Trump and his removal from office. I’m also calling for the expulsion of GOP members of Congress complicit in inciting the attack on our nation’s Capitol,” she said in a Tweet.

She said in an interview after the clashes that Mr Trump “deserves to go to jail” and he should be removed.

Ms Bush is not alone in demanding the removal of Mr Trump from office after the unprecedented scenes in Washington. There have been growing calls, including from members of Congress, for vice president Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment on the basis that the president is no longer fit for office.

Congress certified Joe Biden’s election victory after lawmakers finally returned to the Capitol building late on Wednesday night. Objections to the electoral college vote from Arizona, Georgia and Pennsylvania were overwhelmingly voted down by Congress, while objections to Nevada and Michigan's electoral college votes failed to reach debate.

