Cori Bush slams GOP colleagues failing to show leadership: ‘Find another job because this one isn't for you'

As members of the House debate the future of freshman Rep. Marjorie Greene, who has become notorious for her bizarre conspiracy theories, racist and anti-Semitic statements, Rep. Cori Bush challenges her GOP colleagues to show leadership. “We all raised our hands and took that oath together,” Bush said. “We took that oath at the same time on January the third. So they need to think again, because [this work is about] saving lives and building communities, building families, building people. It's not a partisan issue. It's humanity.”

Video Transcript

We cannot be afraid of-- whether it's Donald Trump, any of his cronies-- we cannot be afraid of what this person can do to us. You were elected to represent the people, all the people, all of our communities have somebody-- we're talking about approximately 750,000 people that each and every one of us is here to represent.

And so you have to represent everybody-- those that don't look like you, and don't believe like you, and don't even like you, would never have voted for you. You have to represent them the same way you will represent somebody that loves you and donated to you and is right there with you, the same. And since they won't do that, then they need to think again about the oath that they took.

And if they choose not to love, respect, honor, and fight for humanity-- if they choose not to give to the very same people that they swore an oath to defend the Constitution that's supposed to protect them-- because they won't do it-- then find another job. And I've been very clear about that. Find another job, because this one isn't for you. Everything's not for everybody. So this one isn't for you.

And so to our Republican colleagues that won't be strong enough, let me tell you this. Be us for one day. Come to our communities. Live through what we've lived through. And then let's talk about who you can stand up to-- because for me, the alternative is struggle. Our people are struggling so bad.

And all they want to do is have a decent quality of life. They want to be able to live and to know that their children and their children's children will have safety, shelter, clean air, clean water, will have a life. That's all they're asking for. So to our Republican colleagues, if that's not for you-- not a career choice for.