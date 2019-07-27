Is Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc.'s (NYSEMKT:CVRS) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers?

Mark Toland became the CEO of Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. (NYSEMKT:CVRS) in 2016. This report will, first, examine the CEO compensation levels in comparison to CEO compensation at companies of similar size. Then we'll look at a snap shot of the business growth. Third, we'll reflect on the total return to shareholders over three years, as a second measure of business performance. This process should give us an idea about how appropriately the CEO is paid.

How Does Mark Toland's Compensation Compare With Similar Sized Companies?

Our data indicates that Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. is worth US$566m, and total annual CEO compensation is US$2.2m. (This number is for the twelve months until December 2018). While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth noting the salary is lower, valued at US$417k. When we examined a selection of companies with market caps ranging from US$200m to US$800m, we found the median CEO total compensation was US$1.8m.

So Mark Toland receives a similar amount to the median CEO pay, amongst the companies we looked at. Although this fact alone doesn't tell us a great deal, it becomes more relevant when considered against the business performance.

The graphic below shows how CEO compensation at Corindus Vascular Robotics has changed from year to year.

Is Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. Growing?

Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. has increased its earnings per share (EPS) by an average of 8.9% a year, over the last three years (using a line of best fit). It achieved revenue growth of 19% over the last year.

This revenue growth could really point to a brighter future. And the improvement in earnings per share is modest but respectable. Although we'll stop short of calling the stock a top performer, we think the company has potential. You might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for future earnings.

Has Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. Been A Good Investment?

I think that the total shareholder return of 92%, over three years, would leave most Corindus Vascular Robotics, Inc. shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Remuneration for Mark Toland is close enough to the median pay for a CEO of a similar sized company .

The company isn't showing particularly great growth, but shareholder returns have been pleasing. So considering most shareholders would be happy, we'd say the CEO pay is appropriate. If you think CEO compensation levels are interesting you will probably really like this free visualization of insider trading at Corindus Vascular Robotics.

