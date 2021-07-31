Corinna parents whose infant daughter overdosed on fentanyl are indicted

Jul. 30—If you are concerned about a child being neglected or abused, call Maine's 24-hour hotline at 800-452-1999 or 711 to speak with a child protective specialist. Calls may be made anonymously. For more information, visit maine.gov/dhhs/ocfs/cw/reporting_abuse.

The parents of an 11-month-old girl who overdosed and nearly died in June were indicted on multiple charges Friday by the Penobscot County grand jury.

Zachary Borg, 27, and Taezja DiPietro, 23, both of Corinna, were indicted on one count each of aggravated furnishing of drugs to a minor, a Class B crime, domestic violence reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, a Class C crime, endangering the welfare of a child and drug possession, both Class D crimes.

The weapon in the reckless conduct charge was the fentanyl that was found in several rooms in the couple's home.

Investigators found fentanyl in several rooms of the parents' home, including their daughter's bedroom, where fentanyl was found in the child's playpen, according to the Penobscot County District Attorney's office. Fentanyl residue was also found on her teddy bear.

DiPietro claimed the drugs had been left at the house by a friend of Borg's.

Both remained Friday at the Penobscot County Jail unable to post bail. They are scheduled to appear before a judge again on Tuesday.

The parents were arrested after the dispatch center in Bangor received a call at about 9:17 a.m. on June 26 reporting the child was in medical distress, according to the Penobscot County Sheriff's office. The child was in cardiac arrest when first responders arrived.

She was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield, where she was successfully resuscitated and stabilized, then flown by LifeFlight to Northern Light Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor.

Information about her condition and recovery has not been released.

If convicted, her parents face up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $20,000 on the most serious charge of aggravated drug furnishing.

The Department of Health and Human Services most likely would ask a judge to terminate their parental rights if it is proven their daughter's overdose was a result of their drug use.