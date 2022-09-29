Corinth man arrested for reckless driving, passes out while being questioned by police

Sep. 29—Carey Holbrook

A Corinth man was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance and reckless driving on Sept. 26 after a deputy with the Madison County Sheriff's Office pulled him over on I-75.

According to an arrest citation, Kenton Riffe passed out when law enforcement tried to detain him.

Police documents indicated Riffe was driving behind the deputy's patrol car erratically at a high speed on I-75 while heading south.

The officer allegedly noticed Riffe getting closer to the back of the vehicle and turned on the patrol car's lights in order get Riffe to slow down and not tailgate.

Riffe then allegedly crossed two lanes of traffic and passed the patrol car and another vehicle at a high rate of speed until finally getting into the center lane.

The deputy then initiated a traffic stop. According to an arrest citation, the deputy smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from Riffe's vehicle and that the man's pupils were very dilated and glassy.

The deputy then ordered Riffe to step out of the vehicle, only to have the suspect pass out, the arrest citation alleged.

EMS were then called to the scene to check on Riffe's welfare.

While searching the vehicle, two deputies located a clear container under the driver's seat which contained a psilocybin mushroom. They also located a container that contained THC residue, grinder, and marijuana bowl in the front passenger side of the Honda Civic, according to the police report.

Riffe allegedly denied transport to the hospital and agreed to a sobriety test, which he was unable to complete due to "continuing to have medical issues," a citation noted.

Riffe was then transported via ambulance to Baptist Health Richmond.

A search warrant for a blood draw was granted and executed for Riffe at the hospital, and once he was medically cleared, he was transported and lodged at the Madison County Detention Center.

Riffe was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of drug paraphernalia, and reckless driving.

Editors Note: The Register collects and publishes police reports as a public service to its readers. The reports often contain allegations against individuals and do not mean the individuals are guilty and does not mean the individuals committed a crime. All people named in connection with a crime are presumed innocent until guilty in a court of law.