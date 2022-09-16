Corinth man charged with stealing fire department vehicle

Sep. 15—CORINTH — A man has been charged with stealing a service vehicle from a volunteer fire department, as well as three separate burglaries.

Alcorn County Sheriff Ben Caldwell said information from the public and the hard work of his staff led to the Sept. 14 arrest of Cedric D. Wilbanks, 33, of County Road 611, Corinth. He was charged with one count of grand larceny for stealing the truck from the Union Center Fire Department on Sept. 11.

Wilbanks also faces three counts of burglary from incidents that took place while the vehicle was stolen.

